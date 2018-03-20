itel launched three new phones with 18:9 display, fingerprint sensor starting at Rs 5,799

itel has launched three new budget smartphones in the Indian market today. The new smartphones — S42, A44 and A44 Pro are priced under Rs 9,000, where the most premium of the lot is the S42, priced at Rs 8,499. All the phones sport an 18:9 display, fingerprint sensor, and 4G VoLTE.

The top-end smartphone — S42 is the successor to the S41 sports a 5.65-inch HD+ (720 x 1440p) display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass. The dual-SIM phone supports 4G LTE connectivity and runs on Android Oreo 8.0 out-of-the-box.

The phone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset paired with 3GB RAM and 16GB inbuilt storage, which is expandable up to 128GB.

For optics, the S42 packs a 13MP rear camera with PDAF and a 13MP front camera with an LED flash. It packs a 3000mAh battery, and aside from a fingerprint sensor, the phone has all the basic sensors like proximity, gyroscope and light sensor.

The S42 is 8.2mm thin, which points towards a decently slim and handy form factor. It comes in Black and Champagne colour variants.

itel A44 and A44 Pro

The A44 is priced at Rs 5,799, as it comes with slightly inferior specifications compared to the S42. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat and sports a 5.45-inch FWVGA+ (480x960p) 18:9 display. It has an quad-core processor (unnamed) with 1GB of RAM, 8GB inbuilt storage with microSD card support. It bears a 5MP camera with flash on both front and back. A 2400mAh battery powers up the device for a day long usage.

The new itel phone come with a dedicated bike mode, face unlock and all the necessary sensors like accelerometer, ambient light sensor and proximity.

Similarly, the A44 Pro has almost identical specifications as the A44, except for a HD+ display, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage with an 8MP rear camera.

All the phones are exclusive to offline markets. However, the company hasn't announced price and availability details of the itel A44 Pro.