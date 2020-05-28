iPhone 12 release date might be delayed longer than we expected

It's unlikely the iPhone 12 release date will be in September, despite Apple phones traditionally being launched and going on sale in that month - we've now heard enough leaks and speculation suggesting that the iPhone 12 will be delayed to make us think that will indeed be the case.

The big question now is by how long the launch will be delayed - and new information suggests the iPhone 12 release has been pushed back quite a bit.

This claim comes via analysts at financial services firm Cowen (as reported by GizChina), which has previously predicted Apple's plans. According to a report from the firm, the iPhone 12 release date could be pushed back to late November, at least two months later than we'd expected.

The reason for this deal is, of course, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which has disrupted supply chains and manufacturing schedules, so Apple pushing back the date is understandable.

Some reports suggest the iPhone 12 won't be delayed, but these are few and far between. Instead, a delay of roughly a month has seemed to be the consensus, which would point to October.

A November release for the iPhone 12 would therefore be later than we expected, and it would likely leave the phone as the last big handset reveal of 2020, after the Google Pixel 5, which we're expecting in October.

Some rumors suggest the iPhone 12 could be pushed back all the way to 2021, which would really upset Apple's release schedule, given that an iPhone release in September has become a highlight of the tech event calendar.

We'll find out for sure when the iPhone 12 launch is... well, whenever it shows up, and unless Apple tells us way ahead of time (unlikely, given that we usually get just two weeks' notice before an iPhone launch event), we'll just have to wait until later in the year to see when Apple's newest phone is going to be announced.