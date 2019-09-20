iPad Pro 2019 leaked image points to a triple-lens camera

Despite the iPad Pro 11 being almost a year old we haven’t heard much about a new iPad Pro 2019 model just yet, but the first image of one may have emerged, and it shows three rear cameras, up from just one on the current models.

Shared by Sonny Dickson (a reputable leaker) the photo shows what’s supposedly a “final design mockup” of the slate and comes from a source that has apparently been repeatedly reliable.

Sadly, we can only see the back of the tablet and it looks similar to the last model, using a fairly plain sheet of metal. But as noted there are three camera lenses rather than one, and they’re arranged in a square block, much like on the iPhone 11 Pro.

First Physical Leak of Apple’s New Upcoming iPad Pro Design https://t.co/fqpT5vfqIJSeptember 17, 2019

It’s unknown what spec these cameras would have, but logically they would be the same as the iPhone 11 Pro, with a 12MP f/1.8 main lens, a 12MP f/2.0 telephoto one and a 12MP f/2.4 ultra-wide one.

Oddly though they lack the glass covering found on Apple’s latest iPhone range. This is probably just an omission from the dummy unit, but could alternatively suggest some differences in the camera hardware.

One possible difference is the presence of a 3D depth-sensing lens, as separately The Elec has claimed – citing industry sources – that upcoming iPad Pros will have such a lens. However, it’s not clear from the report whether this would be on the front or back.

Also, the source states that these iPad Pro models will be launched in March 2020, while Sonny Dickson points to a launch in October 2019. While it’s possible that Apple will refresh the range during both of those periods it seems unlikely, so at least one of these rumors may well be wrong.

For now then we’d take it all with a pinch of salt. But TechRadar will be sure to report on any other credible leaks, and will cover the launch – whenever it happens – in full, so stay tuned.

Via Pocket Now