Wolfram Alpha finally added to Bing

Microsoft has announced that its partnership with Wolfram Alpha is about to come to fruition with news that the computational knowledge engine's data is to be added to Bing this week.

The first signs of a link-up between the two search newbies happened back in August, when it was reported that a deal was in place but no clear word on when users of Bing would see Wolfram Alpha results within the search engine.

Advanced algorithms

On its community blog, Microsoft finally announced the link-up, saying: Today we are excited to unveil some work we have been doing with Wolfram Alpha.

"Started in May 2009 by noted scientist Stephen Wolfram, Wolfram Alpha is an ambitious (and very cool) project to, as the company's website says, 'make all systematic knowledge immediately computable by anyone'.

"We'll be providing access to Wolfram Alpha's advanced algorithms and expertly curated data within the Bing experience. This new and exciting work is completely aligned with our broader goal of enabling faster, more informed decisions. Specifically, we will bring nutritional information and tools into Bing's search results, as well as some straight up hard maths and homework help."

So, if there is a maths problem puzzling you and you don't know where to turn then Bing, with a little guidance from scientist Stephen Wolfram, looks likely to be your saviour.