Too tired to type? Google might soon post your replies for you

We're getting a good, hard look at the future at the moment. First up was Amazon's plan for a delivery drone army, and now Google wants to create a virtual version of us all.

If you thought Google Now was too smart for its own good, a recent patent from Mountain View describes something much more ambitious.

The patent, just published, describes a "system and method for automatic generating suggestions for personalised reactions or messages". Which basically means that it will autopost on social networks - or at least offer suggested responses - so you don't have to.

The system analyses information and your only behaviour and generates a number of suggested you-like responses you might want to give.

But things get a little more terrifying when the patent starts talking about how it can become automatic "without need for the user to approve or reject suggested messages".

Talk about lazy

The information will be scooped from Google+, emails and website visits, but also from your SMS and MMS.

Pulling all of these together, the system will gradually learn more about your social habits over time, essentially creating a virtual version of yourself.

Ok, so it sounds a little "out there" and may never happen, but then you look at Google Now - which predicts what you want by analysing your information and activity patterns - and it doesn't seem so crazy after all.

Via ghacks