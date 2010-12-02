Ofcom slams state of UK broadband

A new Ofcom research bemoans the state of UK broadband, with less than one per cent of British homes having super-fast broadband offering speeds of up to 100Mbps (megabits per second).

Britain is lagging behind a number of other countries, with the report noting that over a third of Japanese consumers already have super-fast broadband.

The broadband challenge

Ofcom's annual International Communications Market report, says that more needs to be done to develop and promote a super-fast broadband network across the UK.

"We still have challenges on superfast broadband take-up. We are not where we want to be but plans are well under way and, if they are fully met, will take us to a strong position," said chief executive of Ofcom Ed Richards.

In slightly more positive news, the UK has seen a considerable growth in smartphone take-up over the last few years with a 70 per cent rise in subscriber numbers in 2009.

Ofcom claims that Brits are leading the way in using mobile mapping and sat-nav apps on mobile.

However, UK mobile users are still being offered some of the slowest average speeds of mobile broadband when compared with other nations.

Ed Richards explains further: "There has been a big change among mobile operators and an increasing consensus that UK consumers are early adopters and need lots of data. We are in a much better place than we were a year ago."

The maximum mobile download speed in the UK is 7.2Mbps compared with 42Mbps in Japan and 100Mbps in Sweden.

TOP MOBILE SPEEDS AROUND THE WORLD

UK - 7.2Mbps

France - 7.2Mbps

Canada - 21Mbps

Spain - 21Mbps

Ireland - 21Mbps

Russia - 21Mbps

Germany - 28Mbps

Italy - 28Mbps

USA - 30Mbps

Japan - 42Mbps

Austria - 42Mbps

Poland - 42Mbps

Sweden - 100Mbps

TAKE-UP OF SUPERFAST BROADBAND

UK - 0.2% of homes

Spain - 0.3%

Austria - 0.4%.

Italy - 1.4%

Germany - 2%

Netherlands - 5.2%

USA - 7.1%

Sweden - 12%

Japan - 34.4%

Via BBC News