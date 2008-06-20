EU online shopping barriers to be lifted

EU wants online shopping to be safer and easier

A new proposal for easier and safer online shopping within the EU is to be outlined this autumn, according to the Union's consumer officer.

The new rules will give the EU's 490 million online consumers the ability to buy products from any corner of the 27-state EU.

Speaking about the proposed ruling, EU Consumer Commissioner Meglena Kuneva said: "This autumn I will propose new legislation to cut back the current jungle of complex laws. I will table a simplified common set of rules for business to consumer contracts across the EU.

"A single, simple set of core rights and obligations will make it easier for consumers and business to buy and sell across Europe."

Online shopping rights

Statistics show that some 130 million EU citizens will by products from American websites like Amazon.com and eBay, but are reluctant to buy goods from websites within the EU.

Currently on 30 million consumers do so, with Kuneva believing this is because of the 'jungle of complex laws'.

According to Yahoo news, The British Retail Consortium, whose members include Tesco and Pixmania, said it backed moves to bring into line European consumer rights.