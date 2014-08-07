Sage rolls out ERP X3 Online to the cloud

Accountancy software maker Sage has taken to the cloud to roll out its mid-market Sage ERP X3 Online solution, which will be offered through its channel partners.

The solution, which will initially launch in the US in September ahead of a global roll-out, places an emphasis on mobility. It features a revamped web interface based on HTML5 that supports multiple browsers and counts per-user personalisation, mobile access to web apps including Microsoft Office and a new search function among its features.

In a statement, the company said that the latest release is designed to help businesses address three priorities: winning new customers, reducing operating costs and growing revenue. It touts ease of deployment, accessibility, simple management and low cost of ownership among its benefits.

Cloud-based future

Christophe Letellier, chief exec at Sage ERP X3, pointed to the company's research that shows 76% of businesses are considering investing in cloud-based business software in the future, "demonstrating a clear demand and understanding of the benefits of cloud across the mid-market".

The company is yet to announce Sage ERP X3 Online's vailability for countries outside the US.