Infinix to launch Note 10, Note 10 Pro smartphones in India next month

Infinix launched its two newest smartphones, the Note 10 and Note 10 Pro globally earlier this month. And now the company has announced that the smartphone will be made available in India in June.

The Infinix Note 10 Pro comes with MediaTek Helio G95 processor, and will be the first smartphone in its price segment to offer 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone comes in three colour options which include 7 Degree Purple, 95 Degree Black and Nordic Secret.

Infinix Note 10 and Note 10 Pro: Specs and features

The Infinix Note 10 Pro comes with a 6.95"FHD+ Super Fluid Display with 90Hz refresh rate which is missing in the vanilla variant. The Note 10 Pro comes with a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC with ARMG76 MP4 900MHz GPU while the Note 10 comes with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC with a Mali G52 GPU.

The Infinix Note 10 comes with options for 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage while the Note 10 Pro comes with options for 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Both the smartphones support expandable memory via MicroSD with the Note 10 supporting up to 256GB and the Note 10 Pro supporting up to 2TB.

In terms of cameras, the Note 10 Pro comes with a quad-camera setup on the back which features a 64MP main sensor with autofocus with an 8MP and two 2MP sensors. On the front, it features a 16MP camera sensor for selfies.

While the Note 10 comes with a triple-camera setup on the back that features a 48MP main sensor with autofocus with two 2MP sensors. On the front, it features a 16MP camera sensor for selfies. Both smartphones have a quad-flash system integrated with the rear-camera setup.

Both the smartphones feature a 5,000mAh battery and run on the newest Android 11 OS.