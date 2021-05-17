Infinix Hot 10S to launch in India on May 20

Infinix will be launching a new budget phone in India later this week. The company will unveil Infinix Hot 10S on May 20 in India. Ahead of the launch, the company has also confirmed the device will be priced under Rs 10,000 .

The Infinix Hot 10S will be launched as the third device in the Hot 10 series after the Infinix Hot 10 and Infinix Hot 10 Play . The Infinix Hot 10S is already available in some other markets like Indonesia. Here is what the device brings to the table.

Infinix Hot 10S specs

(Image credit: Infinix)

The Infinix Hot 10S comes with a 6.82-inch HD+ screen with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. In India, the device will be available in two variants 一 4GB+64GB and 6GB+64GB along with support for expandable storage up to 256GB.

In terms of camera, the device comes with a 48MP main camera, a 2MP lens, and an AI lens. Some of the camera modes include 240fps slow-mo, timelapse, and video bokeh. Selfies are handled by an 8MP shooter on the front. This will also be the company’s first phone to launch with Android 11. The Infinix Hot 10S will run on XOS 7.6 based on Android 11 which brings features like dar-Link technology for a superior and smooth gaming performance.

The Infinix Hot 10S is backed by a big 6,000mAh battery with 10W support. Other features include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

(Image credit: Infinix)

Infinix Hot 10S price in India

The Infinix Hot 10S will be priced under Rs 10,000 in India and will come in four colours options一 Heart of Ocean, Morandi Green, 7-Degree Purple and 95-Degree Black. With this, the Infinix Hot 10S will also become India’s cheapest phone with a 90Hz screen in India undercutting the Samsung Galaxy M12 .

