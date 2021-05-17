Realme 8 5G gets a new cheaper variant in India

Realme has silently launched a new cheaper variant of the Realme 8 5G in India. The company has listed a new 4GB+64GB variant, which now takes the crown for being the cheapest 5G phone in India.

The race to the cheapest 5G phone in India started with the Realme Narzo 30 Pro with Rs 16,999 price tag and then the Realme 8 5G with Rs 14,999 which was overtaken by Oppo A53s 5G with Rs 14,990 price tag. The new variant of the Realme 8 5G priced at Rs 13,999 now takes the crown to be the cheapest 5G phone in India for now.

(Image credit: Realme 8 5G)

Realme 8 5G price and availability

Realme 8 5G Price 4GB+64GB Rs 13,999 4GB+128GB Rs 14,999 8GB+128GB Rs 16,999

The new variant of the Realme 8 5G 4GB+64GB variant is priced at Rs 13,999. The prices of the existing two variants remain unchanged. The 4GB+128GB storage is priced at Rs 14,999 while the 8GB+128GB is priced at Rs 16,999.

The Realme 8 5G 4GB+64GB variant will go on sale starting May 18. The new variant is listed on Realme’s e-commerce website, the other two variants are available on Flipkart.

Realme 8 5G specs

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme 8 5G is the first phone in India to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. Taking care of the graphics and gaming is the Mali-G57 GPU clocked at 950MHz. Realme 8 5G sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate.

There is a 48MP main camera, a 2MP B&W portrait lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Selfies are handled by a 16MP punch-hole camera. In the battery department, the device packs in a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charge support. The device runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 out of the box and weighs 185g and is thick at 8.5mm. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1.

