Indian Air Force has released a mobile game that will teach you how to fly a jet

In an attempt to encourage the youth of the country, the Indian Air Force has released a new flight simulation mobile game in India. Titled Indian Air Force: A Cut Above offers players to experience the role of an IAF Commander and also has links to the career page of the Indian Air Force website.

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa launched the game at an event in New Delhi, earlier this week. IAF: A Cut Above has been developed by Threye Interactive for the Indian Air Force and features a training and single-player mode. The developers have promised a multiplayer mode that will be announced during the Air Force Day.

The single-player campaign has 10 missions which revolve around airstrikes, air-refueling, aid and disaster relief. Interestingly, the player's default avatar resembles very closely to IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman who was the hero of Balakot surgical air strike India conducted earlier this year.

The game starts with a training session that teaches you how to fly the plane, control it, fire ammunition and target enemy planes. After completing the tutorial, the player will be awarded wings. They can start the single-player campaign or engage in free flight mode.

Indian Air Force: A Cut Above is available to download from Google Play Store and Apple App Store. It requires Android 5.0 and above or iOS9.0 and above.