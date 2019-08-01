Huawei's latest mid-range smartphone Y9 Prime launches in India

Huawei Y9 Prime with a pop-up camera has been announced in India. The company's latest mid-range phone has made its entry irrespective of its ongoing tussle with the US administration. The Y9 Prime was unveiled a couple of months back, and since then, the Indian smartphone market has witnessed a few popular smartphones in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment, especially the Realme X.

Huawei Y9 Prime is priced at Rs 15,990 with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will be available in two gradient hues-- emerald green and sapphire blue. The first sale will start from August 7 on Amazon India and the emerald green variant will also be available through offline channels from August 10.

Huawei Y9 Prime specifications

Huawei Y9 Prime is encased in a polycarbonate shell and measures 8.8mm at its thickest point. The Y9 Prime features a 6.59-inch Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) display with no cutouts for a notch. Instead, the phone goes for the pop-up selfie camera which provides an obstruction-free viewing experience.

It is powered by the homegrown Kirin 710F chipset with an octa-core CPU and Mali-G51 MP4 as the GPU. This is paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone has a microSD slot which supports upto 512GB cards. The phone runs on EMUI 9.0 which is based on Android 9.0 Pie.

Huawei Y9 Prime has a triple camera setup on the rear which consists of a primary 16MP wide-angle camera, an 8MPultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

As for the selfie camera, a 16MP sensor is tucked in nicely in a motorized pop-up module at the top.

The rear panel is also home to a fingerprint sensor. Huawei Y9 Prime comes with a 4,000mAh battery albeit without fast charging support.