India to join the right to repair movement - Here's what it means to you

The Right-to-repair legislation may soon be implemented in India following a recent announcement from the government. Initiated by the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA), a committee has been set up to design the framework of the new law. The government body has also clarified that the framework will not just be limited to smartphones.

Multiple product segments like farming equipment, consumer durables and the products in the automobile industry will be included.

Additionally, the new legislation will also be in line with the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat employment schemes. The new legislation is expected to generate more employment opportunities by launching third-party and self-repair services.

Through the right to repair legislation, many local electronic repair and service centres will be able to conduct their business with ease. It will make the prices of replacement parts more transparent across the industry. The new law will also make it easier for users to repair some of the parts on their own as well.

As we’ve seen in the US, the right to repair movement changed the way Apple allowed third-party service centres were allowed access to replacement parts. The company allowed the public too to purchase parts and equipment required to fix their devices like the iPhone from their home. The company also allowed access to repair guides as well. Similarly, the Indian government is expected to ensure that companies operating in India do so in a fair manner.

Many countries like the US, UK and those within the EU have already passed legislation that supports the right to repair.

Sustainable product usage

Over the past year, studies have shown that there is a decline in demand for smartphones. In contrast, the need for laptops and desktops increased largely due to the work from home format. And as prices of essentials have been increasing, it has become imperative for many to hold on to their gadgets. At least for as long as they can.

LiFE (Lifestyle for the Environment) movement has also been the main focus of the government. It encourages users to continue reusing products as long as possible. This does work well with the right to repair legislation that will allow users to fix products at more affordable rates and reduce unwanted e-waste.

What is Right to Repair?

Many manufacturers restrict repair services only to their service centres. The access to parts is also limited. In the end, it forces consumers to head only to an authorised service centre and pay the amount that the company quotes.

Right to repair essentially allows users to get access to the essential services and equipment required to fix their damaged products. And it's not just for consumers, but also for third-party businesses. Companies will be required to be more forthcoming in the parts availability and the repair guides.

Any service centre and a user who wants to repair a device would be able to place an order for the parts required. Manufacturers can send them and provide access to the repair guides. However, these may be at a fee.