Huawei Watch GT 2 unveiled, with improved design and health tracking

Huawei has unveiled its new wearable, the Huawei Watch GT 2, a smartwatch with across-the-board improvements over the original Huawei Watch GT.

The announcement came during Huawei's launch event for the Mate 30 smartphones, where it showed off its new handsets for 2019, as well as wearables and more.

The Watch GT 2 will cost €249 (roughly $275 / £220 / AU$405) for the 46mm model and €229 (around $250 / £200 / AU$370) for 42mm, and will be available from October. We don't know what regions it'll be available in yet, but we'll update you when we find out.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 is the successor to the Watch GT. It has enhanced fitness tracking features over the original, and improved health features in the shape of sleep tracking and heart rate monitoring.

There are 15 fitness modes, each with multiple options – for example, there are 13 different running courses..

Options features include a compass, torch, workout records, barometer and phone-finding app. The screen also has a wider color gamut than the previous model.

It comes in two sizes – 42mm and 46mm – with a re-designed 3D glass screen, with a 9.4mm thickness and weighing 29g. It's got a 1.4-inch OLED HD screen, with an always-on display (just like the new Apple Watch 5).

The battery life is also improved over that of previous Huawei wearables, courtesy of Huawei's latest Kirin A1 chipset – the company says this brings double the power efficiency and double the Bluetooth range of the original Watch GT.

Huawei states that the battery life is 14 days, or 30 hours in GPS mode, a day of music playback or 10 hours of Bluetooth calling.

Huawei says you can fit 500 songs on the watch's 2GB of storage, and thanks to the microphone and speaker you can make and take calls from your wrist when your phone is connected.

We'll be bringing you our first impressions of the Watch GT 2 as soon as we get our hands on one, so stay tuned to TechRadar to find out just how good this new wearable is.