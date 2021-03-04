How to watch Sound of Metal online: stream the award-winning movie from anywhere

Led by an award-winning Riz Ahmed performance, Sound of Metal follows drummer Ruben, a recovering addict and one half of the metal duo Blackgammon, as he struggles to come to terms with sudden and severe hearing loss that turns his life upside down. Read on as we explain how to watch Sound of Metal online and stream the Amazon Original wherever you are in the world right now.

How to watch Sound of Metal online Release date: September 6, 2019 Director: Darius Marder Cast: Riz Ahmed, Olivia Cooke, Paul Raci, Lauren Ridloff Run time: 2 hours Rating: R Stream now: watch FREE with a 30-day Amazon Prime trial (US and Australia) Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN trial

Inspired by an abandoned project from Derek Cianfrance, who Darius Marder worked with on 2012 crime drama The Place Beyond the Pines, Sound of Metal has been lavished with praise for bringing attention to the experiences of people with hearing impairments, with it does through a compelling storyline and an assaulting sound design.

Against the advice of his doctor and at the risk of losing his hearing altogether, Ruben is determined to carry on performing, but it quickly becomes clear that his hearing loss has had a devastating impact on his drumming. Devastated, afraid of losing everything, and unable to afford cochlear implant surgery, Ruben grapples with his new reality.

After reluctantly joining a rural shelter for deaf recovering addicts, he learns to grow comfortable with the silence, undertakes American Sign Language lessons and becomes part of a community, but he's still haunted by the highs of his former life, and the knowledge that girlfriend Lou (Olivia Cook) is still out there making music.

Read on as we explain how to watch Sound of Metal online and stream the award-winning film from anywhere today - it doesn't even cost anything in some places, thanks to Amazon's famous free 30-day Prime Video trial.

More Prime Video exclusives: how to watch Coming 2 America online

How to watch Sound of Metal from outside your country

Unfortunately, if you’re out of your country of residence for whatever reason, then geo-blocks will prevent you from connecting to your streaming services and content back home.

Luckily, there’s a simple fix. Downloading a VPN will let you to change your IP address to that of any country in the world: meaning you can access your preferred VOD platform online from anywhere – just like you would in your own living room.

Use a VPN to watch Sound of Metal online from anywhere

How to watch Sound of Metal FREE online in the US

In the US, you can watch Sound of Metal online on Amazon Prime Video, where it's included as part of the vast Prime Video library you get access to with a FREE 30-day Prime trial. As well as Sound of Metal, it entitles you to loads of top-notch entertainment, exclusive deals, and premium delivery. If you decide you like it and want to keep it, Prime costs $12.99 per month or $119 for a year. Don’t forget that if you’re abroad and want to watch Sound of Metal on Prime, a quality VPN like ExpressVPN will let you tune in as normal, no matter where in the world you are.

How to watch Sound of Metal online in Canada today

There's no straightforward way to legally stream Sound of Metal in Canada right now. You can, however, rent the film for from an array of platforms, including Google Play, Apple iTunes, YouTube and Cineplex, with prices starting at CA$4.99. You can also purchase the film from each of the services listed above, from CA$9.99. Anyone in Canada from a country where Sound of Metal is streaming can follow the VPN route as described above to access their usual streaming service and all their favourite films.

Latest movie releases: how to watch The Mauritanian online

How to watch Sound of Metal online in Australia: stream the full movie free

As it is in the US, Sound of Metal is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video Down Under, which means you can watch it for FREE. That's because the streaming service offers a famous FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial, which includes numerous perks including top-notch entertainment, exclusive deals, and premium delivery. Once it's over a subscription costs $6.99 per month or $59 for the year. If you're not in Australia right now, you'll need to download a VPN to access Sound of Metal, which means you'll be able to watch your favorite movies and TV shows wherever you go.

Classics on Prime Video: how to watch Back to the Future online