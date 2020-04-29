How to watch Code 404 online: stream the new Sky comedy from anywhere

Set in the near future, this Sky-produced show has a pretty original take on the buddy cop comedy format - read on to find out how to watch Code 404 online from anywhere in the world, including for free.

Code 404 cheat sheet All 6 episodes of Code 404 will be available to watch on demand in the UK on 29 April via Sky One - meaning you can watch them for FREE with a Now TV trial. The show will also be airing weekly on Sky One on Wednesdays at 10pm, from the same date.

Starring Stephen Graham and Daniel Mays - dab hands at playing crime-related roles having both appeared in the altogether more serious Line of Duty - this new 6-part show hingas the pair work for the Special Investigation Unit at the London Met.

Mays' character, Detective Inspector John Major, is a celebrated Met Police special investigations. But he's (minor spoiler alert) killed off at the start of the first episode after being shot in an undercover sting operation.

The twist comes when he's brought back to life, thanks to some revolutionary technology. Sadly, some of the AI tech used in his resurrection was a little off, meaning it's a new but not necessarily improved DI Major that comes back to life.

To complicate matters, in the time that it has taken for him to be brought back into action, his partner Detective Inspector Roy Carver (Graham) and his wife Kelly (Anna Maxwell Martin) have started an affair and moved in together.

With a stellar cast and an interesting twist on the genre, it's a new show you won't want to miss. Find out how to watch Code 404 online no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch Code 404 for free in the UK

Code 404 begins airing weekly on Sky One on Wednesdays at 10pm, from April 29, with all six episodes set to be also released as a box set at the time and therefore available to Sky subscribers for streaming via the Sky Go app. If you're not a Sky customer, there's always its streaming sibling, Now TV. A Now TV Entertainment Pass costs just £8.99 per month, but take advantage of the 7-day free trial and you should have ample time to binge Code 404 without paying a penny, if that's what you choose. And anyone from the UK who finds themselves abroad during these difficult times can use a VPN to access the streaming services they pay for at home - just follow our guide below.

How to watch Code 404 from outside your country

As Code 404 is a Sky One exclusive, anyone from the UK who's currently away from home won't find it being aired simultaneously in places like the USA, Canada or Australia. Moreover, trying to tune into Sky or a related service like Now TV will likely be impossible because of geo-blocking restrictions.

We know that this might not be a likely scenario for many, due to coronavirus travel restrictions, but the fact is people are still being required to travel - and some are even regrettably stuck abroad during this difficult time.

Fortunately, there is a solution in the form of a VPN. This nifty bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access all the content you normally would at home, from anywhere in the world.

However, note that some services require you to verify local credit card or cable subscription details before gaining access, so make sure you have these to hand before signing up for anything.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect to watch Code 404 at home from anywhere on the planet.

