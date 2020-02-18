How to watch 2020 Brit Awards: live stream online from the UK or abroad

It's finally time for the year's most awaited celebration of British and International music...the 2020 Brit Awards have arrived. And whether you're tuning in, hoping to see Bring Me The Horizon win best group or you're ready to see Billie Eilish perform on stage, keep reading to find out how to watch a Brit Awards live stream tonight from absolutely anywhere.

Brit Awards 2020 - where and when The Brit Awards 2020 will be hosted at London's O2 Arena on Tuesday, February 18 and will be broadcast on ITV from 8pm GMT.

Just as it was last year, the awards will be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall.

And in terms of performances, viewers this year are in for a real treat. Fans will see 2020 Brit nominees Stormzy, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Mabel and Lewis Capaldi join the Brits Rising Star winner Celeste for an unbeatable show.

In terms of the awards themselves, the competition is tough - you'll see the likes of Charli XCX, FKA Twigs, Freya Ridings, Mabel and Mahlia competing for female solo artist.

On the topic of nominees, the Brit Awards have recently been criticised by their lack of female nominations. Best British Group only has male nominations, similarly to Mastercard Album Of The Year and Best New British Artist only has one female nomination. If you want a full list of the nominees simply keep scrolling.

Mismatched a holiday and not going to be in the UK for the awards? Don't panic, simply keep reading to find out how to live stream the Brit Awards from anywhere.

How to watch the Brit Awards 2020 online for free in the UK:

To watch the Brit Awards 2020 in the UK on television, you need simply to have a connection to an ITV broadcast, via aerial or satellite at 9PM tonight. To watch the show online this is possible, live, using ITV Hub or (our preferred choice) TVPlayer.com. If you're worried about missing the event, fret not, you can also watch the show after it's aired on catch up using ITV Hub which is on a host of devices including smartphones, tablets and smart TVs. And if you're outside of the UK but still want to watch the Brit Awards as it goes out, then there's an easy way to get around any geographical restrictions you encounter. Check below and enjoy of our nifty little VPN workaround.

Stream Brit Awards 2020 live if you're outside the country

If you're out of the country but still want to watch the main Brits event live, don't worry, it's possible. You can get around any potential geo-blocks to watch via a dedicated TV streaming website as long as you appear to be in the UK.

This is possible using a VPN and TVPlayer.com. It's incredibly easy to do, too - just follow these three simple steps:

1. Download and install a VPN

The best way to stream the Brits for free outside the UK is to download and install a VPN with a free trial or 30-day money back guarantee. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express. ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and if you click here you can get 49% off and 3 months free, too.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

The TVPlayer.com service is free and the best legal way to stream the Brit Awards. It's a really robust service and provides excellent picture and sound quality, too.

2020 Brit Award nominees in full:

Best Male Solo Artist: Dave, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Michael Kiwanuka, Stormzy

Female Solo Artist: Charli XCX, FKA Twigs, Freya Ridings, Mabel, Mahlia

Best British Group: Bastille, Bring Me The Horizon, Coldplay, D-Block Europe, Foals

Best New British Artist: Aitch, Dave, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel, Sam Fender

Song of the year: AJ Tracey - 'Ladbroke Grove', Calvin Harris & Rag'n'Bone Mn - 'Giant', Dave feat Burna Boy - 'Location', Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - 'I Don't Care', Lewis Capaldi - 'Someone you Loved', Mabel - 'Don't Call Me Up', Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus - 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart', Sam Smith & Normani - 'Dancing With A Stranger', Stormzy - 'Vossi Vop', Tom Walker - 'Just You and I'

Mastercard Album Of The Year: Dave - 'Psychodrama', Harry Styles - 'Fine Line', Lewis Capaldi - 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent', Micheal Kiwanuka- 'Kiwanuka', Stormzy - 'Heavy Is The Head'

International Male Solo Artist: Bruce Springteen, Burna Boy, Dermot Kennedy, Post Malone, Tyler the Creator

International Female Solo Artist: Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey, Lizzo