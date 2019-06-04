How it's made: on the factory floor with the monstrous 102MP Fujifilm GFX 100

After the back panel has been added to the assembly and the GFX 100 is just about ready for testing, it needs to be dressed up. That signature leather covering of cameras isn't easy to put on. We were told it can take a trained person up to 20 minutes to apply the leather cover over the magnesium alloy body, but from what we saw, the employees at the factory did it within a few minutes and made it look real easy.

However, a demonstration by another employee on an X-series camera made our jaws drop – she completed the process in under two minutes. We were invited to try dressing up the front of the X-series camera in leather and most of us took well over five minutes and struggled to make it look neat and tidy.