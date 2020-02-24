Honor Magic Earbuds are the company's new Apple AirPods competitors

We'd heard rumors that Honor was working on some true wireless earbuds, and it turns out that was correct, because the company has shown off its Apple AirPods lookalikes, the Honor Magic Earbuds.

The buds were shown off at Honor's MWC-replacement event in Barcelona on February 24. You can watch the announcement on the YouTube livestream.

The main feature of these Earbuds is noise cancellation, which Honor says it designed around a few use cases including coffee shops and airplanes.

Bluetooth calling seems a priority here, with three dedicated mics for clear calling, and the ability to touch the buds to answer calls.

There's also a 10mm driver unit here, so you should get decent sound.

We have a vague release date for the Honor Magic Earbuds, which is 'April', although we're not sure which regions will see it. There's a clue in the fact the only price we know for the earphones is in Euros, at €129 (roughly £110, $140, AU$210), so they seem pretty affordable.

When the Honor Magic Earbuds become available we'll make sure to test them out and let you know if they're any good for you, and if they throw the AirPods any competition.