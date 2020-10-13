The Apple HomePod Mini is finally here – and it's cheaper than we imagined

The Apple HomePod Mini has been announced at the company's iPhone 12 event, following years of speculation.

A smaller version of the original Apple HomePod, the smart speaker comes with a mesh fabric for acoustic performance, and illuminates when you interact with its built-in voice assistant, Siri.

It's set to cost $99 (about £76 / AU$140) – which is far cheaper than the original Apple HomePod, and it will come in white and space gray designs. It will be available to buy from November 6, with shipping starting from November 16.

Apple says that the new speaker can act as the "brain of your smart home", and has "privacy and security" at its forefront – with upgrades to Siri bringing some cool new features.

For example, the smart speaker will be able to recognize the voices of different members of your household, while an 'Intercom' feature allows you to send messages from one HomePod to another, as well as to iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, Car Play, even into AirPods.

Sound-wise, the new HomePod Mini comes with a full range dynamic driver that's aimed down, with an acoustic wave guide that sends sound out in all directions.

There are also two passive radiators, and what Apple calls "computational audio", to optimize loudness and adjust the dynamic range of the speaker "over 180 times per second".

According to Apple, multiple HomePod Mini speakers can play "perfectly in sync", hinting at multi room audio smarts that could rival Sonos.

The HomePod Mini is set to get better, too; Apple says a UI chip for a new 'handoff' feature is coming later this year, which allows the audio to switch devices seamlessly.

This is a developing story. In the meantime, you can find Apple HomePod Mini rumors below:

Apple HomePod 2 rumors

The Apple HomePod 2 could arrive very soon, if rumors of an October release date are to be believed.

Having spoken to "people familiar with the situation", Bloomberg claims that the so-called Apple AirPods Studio and HomePod 2 will launch in October, alongside a new iPad Air and four new iPhone models.

The iPhone 12 is expected to launch at Apple's next event on October 13. It's a virtual launch, and it's set to start at 10am PT, 1pm ET or 6pm BST. That's 4am AEDT in Australia on October 14.

And, we've just seen our first glimpse of the new smart speaker, with images of the HomePod Mini leaking just hours before the event.

While there's no guarantee that the HomePod 2 will be shown off at the event, an October release date is looking more and more likely after Apple began removing third-party audio devices from its online and physical stores – perhaps in preparation for a new HomePod and the rumored AirPods Studio.

A late 2020 release date could put Apple in good stead for the holiday shopping season (as well as allowing for some good HomePod deals come Black Friday, and Cyber Monday).

What is it? The new Apple HomePod smart speaker could either be the HomePod 2 or the rumored HomePod Mini.

The new Apple HomePod smart speaker could either be the HomePod 2 or the rumored HomePod Mini. When is it out? This is still TBC, but we think it could be released in 2020.

This is still TBC, but we think it could be released in 2020. What will it cost? No pricing just yet but, if it is a smaller version, it’s likely to be cheaper than the fully-fledged HomePod.

Rumors of the Apple HomePod 2 – or Apple HomePod Mini if you prefer – have been circling for a long time now, but evidence of the smaller Apple smart speaker has been building steadily since we first caught wind of it back in 2018.

We've seen evidence that Apple is trying to get rid of its existing HomePod stock, with some fantastic HomePod deals available around the world as well as hefty staff discounts.

The original Apple HomePod 2 rumors came from an Economic Daily report in July 2018 (via MacRumors) that claimed Apple may have been looking to release the HomePod 2 sometime in early 2019, which would've make sense based on the release date of the original HomePod – of course, it never actually materialized.

While a release date for the new HomePod still evades us, there have still plenty of leaks and rumors to whet our appetites – here's everything we know about the HomePod 2 so far, as well as everything we'd like to see from the second-gen smart speaker.

[Update: Apple is pushing out a new software update to to the Apple HomePod, which will bring "general improvements for stability and quality". The software update should be installed automatically, but you can install it manually if you prefer. To do that, open up the Home app on your iPhone or iPad, and select Software Update. Then, pull down from the top of your screen to see if there is an update available – if there is, hit Install.]

Considering the Apple HomePod 2 hasn’t actually been announced yet, and there isn’t really any kind of historical pattern when it comes to previous releases for this this product, making a guess on a release date is tricky.

However, its rumored that the new smart speaker will launch on October 13, alongside the iPhone 12 and the so-called AirPods Studio, AKA Apple's first over-ear headphones.

In any case, we think that a 2020 release date is likely, especially as details of a HomePod 2 and new Apple TV were revealed in a previous report from Bloomberg.

According to the report, Apple employees are going full steam ahead to get the company's 2020 slate of products into the hands of consumers, despite the disruption to their usual working practices.

We've also seen evidence that Apple is trying to get rid of its existing HomePod stock, with some fantastic HomePod deals available around the world as well as hefty staff discounts, which further suggests that the tech giant is about to release a follow up to the smart speaker.

Apple HomePods 2 price

Back in March 2018, only a month after the HomePod’s release, there was a report from Economic Daily that Apple was planning to release a more affordable HomePod at some point in 2018.

Of course, it never materialized, but the HomePod 2 was said to be priced at around $200 (around £145 / AU$260), which is significantly lower than the device’s current $349 / £319 / AU$499 price point. In this report it wasn’t made clear how Apple was actually planning to lower the price of its speaker, but a brand new and smaller Apple HomePod Mini could be a way to do this.

Since then, we've heard further reports that support this price, which would go some way to combating criticisms of the speaker’s high price point.

Apple HomePod 2 design

Images that appear to show the long-rumored Apple HomePod Mini have surfaced online – mere hours before the iPhone 12 event is due to begin..

Twitter user @evleaks posted the images, which show two orb-shaped smart speakers in "space gray and white" designs, which matches the color options of the original HomePod.

There's little to go on right now other than the images – certainly no specs – though the lattice design, coloring, and touch-sensitive Siri surface at the top of the speaker looks similar to the original smart speaker.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: @evleaks) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: @evleaks)

Apple HomePod 2 leaks

There’s not exactly a glut of HomePod 2 or HomePod Mini rumors out there but there have been a couple of reports worth picking up on.

Face ID and 3D gestures

A patent filed by Apple suggests that the second generation smart speaker could support Face ID.

According to MacRumors, the patent describes a "countertop speaker" that could "identify users in the vicinity of the speaker using facial recognition, as well as measure the distance of users [in relation] to the speaker".

The patent also explained the countertop speaker would be kitted out with "various sensors and cameras that gather hand gestures and other three-dimensional gesture input."

Having Face ID built into the Apple HomePod 2 could provide an additional layer of security for users, as well as allowing for multiple user profiles, with each user identified via facial recognition.

However, MacRumors also identified a rather unusual potential feature of the Apple HomePod 2 in the patent – an "emoji-based avatar that would adapt to a user's mood or actions," perhaps even mirroring your emotions.

Stereo sound

The HomePod 2 smart speaker could sound even better than the original, if new patents granted to the tech company are anything to go by.

Apple's patent for a 'Multi-listener stereo image array' describes a system where "multiple people can experience a stereo audio effect, regardless of where they are seated," according to Apple Insider.

Beats branding

One rumor around the new HomePod came from a Chinese tech firm called Sina, stating that there could be a cut-price HomePod with Beats branding in the works.

With the recent success of the Powerbeats Pro, this might be a chance for Apple to revive the name while repositioning the reportedly floundering HomePod to a brand new (perhaps younger) audience.

According to the report, the new HomePod would cost around $199 (about £150, AU$260), which is in line with previous rumors and would go some way to combating criticisms of the speaker’s high price point. This is a report which should, however, be taken with a fistful of salt.

The first report of a Mini HomePod

Back in March 2018, only a month after the HomePod’s release, there was a report from Economic Daily that Apple was planning to release a more affordable HomePod at some point in 2018.

It was rumored that this cheaper HomePod would launch in the US in the second half of 2018 for around $200 (around £145, AU$260), which is significantly lower than the device’s current $349 / £319 / AU$499 price point. In this report it wasn’t made clear how Apple was actually planning to lower the price of its speaker, but a brand new and smaller Apple HomePod Mini could be a way to do this.

What we want to see from the HomePod 2

Bluetooth connectivity

Sure, smart speakers are all about voice controls, and the fact that they’re standalone devices that don’t need to be hooked up to another audio source in order to playback tunes and podcasts. But, sometimes, a few added options are just convenient – especially if you’re trying to play back a track that, for whatever reason, can’t be found on the smart speaker’s streaming service of choice.

It may not be cutting edge in the smart speaker world, but there’s still the odd occasion when a Bluetooth speaker would be useful – and in the case of a HomePod 2 or HomePod Mini being tied to Apple Music, that’d be particularly useful for anyone looking to access, say, Spotify streaming. Which brings us onto our next point…

Open access to other music services

If you buy one of the current Apple HomePod speakers, you’re essentially locking yourself into Apple’s audio ecosystem. So, iTunes purchases aside, that’s $9.99 / £9.99 / AU$11.99 a month for a single Apple Music streaming account, or $14.99 / £14.99 / AU$17.99 for a family account.

That’s fine if you’re an iPhone-owning Cupertino disciple, and Apple Music is a fine service definitely worth investing in. But, if you’ve already committed to Spotify or Google Play Music or any of the other myriad smaller streaming options, that could be a frustrating restriction.

By knocking a few bricks out of its walled garden and letting other services have a look in could give a new Apple HomePod a user base boost – and it could be paired with incentives to jump to Apple Music, if Apple played a savvy long-game.

More color options

The Apple HomePod is certainly an attractive speaker, with its fabric mesh covering and cylindrical size subtle enough to fit among many decors. But that’s not always what you’re looking for – sometimes you want a gadget that separates you from the pack, as evidenced by Apple’s Beats headphones.

That brand has been built around bold colorful designs, and if the rumors that the HomePod 2 or HomePod Mini is to feature Beats branding prove to be true, we’d like to see the speaker embrace Beats’ colorful aesthetic as well.

Better Siri performance

Apple’s HomePod does well on sound but when it comes to smarts it’s somewhat lacking. Compared to Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa, Siri is rather limited in what it can do for you as a smart home hub. This isn’t great considering it’s one of the most expensive smart speakers on the market, and Siri is your main means of controlling it.

With that in mind, we’d love to see better Siri performance in a new HomePod iteration when it comes to performing commands quickly and accurately. There are rumors that Siri will be cut from the device entirely to save on cost, but we’d rather see some improvements.