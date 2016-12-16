The 16 best LEGO Star Wars sets
When two of the most powerful forces in the galaxy come together you can be sure for explosive results. No, we're not talking about the Sith facing off against the Jedi in an epic battle of Dark versus Light sides of the Force.
We're talking about the glorious combination of the forces of Star Wars and LEGO.
Put together LEGO Star Wars becomes possibly the most awesome toy around - not only do you get the memorable craft, characters and iconic scenes from the sci-fi fantasy tale, but it also fuels the imagination. The different X-Wing or TIE fighter variations are endless with a little creativity.
And LEGO isn't just for the kids either, there are a host of incredibly intricate collector's edition sets and vast creations for the dedicated adult Star Wars and avid LEGO builder.
We've also just tested all the latest Star Wars Rogue One LEGO you may want to buy this year. Here are a selection of our favorite sets.
1. AT-ST
The AT-ST is a Star Wars icon, with its awkward two-legged stride and heavily armored head making it one of the most ungainly vehicles in the galaxy – luckily though, it’s great fun to build from Lego.
This 449 piece model took our 20-something TechRadar Master Builder around 75 minutes to construct – but with child assistance (this is an 8+ set) it’s safe to assume a build time closer to two hours.
It’s not a difficult build, with the 161 steps easy to follow and it’s handily divided into three build bags, allowing you to complete one section and then step away for a moment without having a ton of bricks scattered everywhere.
The best features are the three minifigures you get in the box (AT-ST driver, Rebel Trooper and Baze Malbus) as well as the spring-loaded firing lasers which see two red plastic projectiles launched around one metre.
The cockpit features a lift up lid on top, allowing you to place a minifigure in the driving seat, and a piece behind the head allows you to rotate the cabin. The only small negative point is that the legs are static, so you can’t recreate that stumbling motion with your Lego AT-ST. All round though, this is a fun build and a great looking set.
- Pieces: 449
- Time to build: 1 hour, 15 minutes
2. TIE Striker
The TIE Striker is the second biggest set in the Rogue One LEGO collection and will take you a touch longer than the AT-ST. It's a new vehicle for the spin-off film and you'll be sure to love this set once you've put it together.
It took our 20-year-old master builder a little under two hours to build, but it'd take a little longer if you're doing it with kids.
Mini-figures wise you'll get a TIE Pilot, Imperial ground crew member, an Imperial Shoretrooper and a Rebel Trooper in an Endor outfit.
This is a touch more affordable than Krennick's Imperial Shuttle - the most expensive of the Rogue One sets - but you won't be disappointed with this.
Plus it'll give you a bit of a challenge with its 176 step process to build.
- Pieces: 543
- Time to build: 2 hours
3. Krennick's Imperial Shuttle
If you’ve seen Rouge One, you’ll know who Krennic is and his Imperial Shuttle is already becoming one of the most iconic ships from the Star Wars universe.
Rogue One stand out character Director Krennick features in this set and can even fly the ship in the little cockpit at the top. This is the largest of all the Rogue One Star Wars sets and is the one to go for if you want something from LEGO to truly remember the first Star Wars spin off.
There’s a ramp at the back of the Imperial Shuttle so you can put the characters into the transport carrier and with this set you get six whole mini figures to play with.
Krennick is the highlight character here, but you also get Pao, Bodhi Rook and 2 Imperial Death Troopers so you can make up your own Rogue One adventures.
There's also a K-2SO mini figure and all the characters come fully armed with blaster pistols and the like.
Krennick’s Imperial Shuttle has huge folding wings as well as the ramp, but the best part is the dual-spring loaded shooters.
Unlike the AT-ST, further down on this list, the blasters can shoot a little further and will allow you to recreate the fantastic scenes from Rogue One with ease.
This set is designed for those between nine and 14, but adults are definitely allowed to build this one if they’re proper Star Wars fans. You won’t want to buy this for anyone younger than nine though, this is a particularly difficult set to build.
- Pieces: 863
- Time to build: 4 hours
4. Imperial Assault Hovertank
You can build an Imperial Assault Hovertank with the Lego Star Wars 75152 set. One of the Empire’s tough urban patrol vehicles, it comes fitted with an elevated and rotating turret gun and spring-loaded shooters to target members of the Rebel Alliance.
The set includes two armed Stormtroopers to man the vehicle and rebel Chirrut Îmwe to battle them.
Intended for ages seven to 12, the set isn’t a particularly difficult or long build and it’s definitely one of the smaller Lego Star Wars sets available right now. The instructions are clear and easy to follow and you can expect to spend no more than an hour and a half putting the set together.
As the set is fairly small and it’s easy to place the characters on top of it, the Imperial Assault Hovertank is perfect for displaying on a shelf alongside your other Lego Star Wars pieces or reconstructing a scene from the film.
- Pieces: 385
- Time to build: 1 hour, 20 minutes
5. Star Wars Millennium Falcon
The fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy
Han Solo's modified YT-1300 light freighter is one of the most iconic of the Star Wars sets. This latest edition has been created for The Force Awakens with a new communications dish...after Lando bust the original.
Characters included: Rey, Finn, Han Solo, Chewbacca, Tasu Leech and a Kanjiklub Gang Member, plus a BB-8 Astromech Droid
6. Death Star
"That's no moon…"
If you want to go all out for that LEGO Star Wars fix then the Imperial Death Star is the ultimate set. It's also one of the largest with nearly 4,000 pieces and 24 characters included in the final reckoning.
Characters included: Luke Skywalker (plus Stormtrooper outfit), Han Solo (plus Stormtrooper outfit), Assassin Droid, Interrogation Droid, Death Star Droid and 2 Death Star Troopers, Obi-Wan Kenobi, C-3PO, R2-D2, Princess Leia, Chewbacca, Luke Skywalker (Jedi Knight), Darth Vader, Grand Moff Tarkin, Emperor Palpatine, 2 Stormtroopers, 2 Emperor's Royal Guards, R2-Q5, and mouse droid.
7. Poe's X-Wing Fighter
A new classic?
With a whole new paint job Poe Dameron's X-Wing is sporting a sexeh black look and is a bit more simplistic than the super-serious collector's edition. But that's no bad thing, this is far more of a toy.
Characters included: Poe Dameron, Resistance ground crew and a Resistance X-Wing Pilot, plus a BB-8 Astromech Droid
8. First Order Special Forces TIE Fighter
Still got it…
The Empire may be gone, but the First Order has flooded into the vacuum left by its demise. And, of course, the TIE fighter is still the go-to combat vessel, but now with a dash of red in this excellent set.
Characters included: 2 First Order TIE Fighter pilots, First Order officer and a First Order crew member
9. Death Star Final Duel
En garde!
The LEGO Star Wars vignettes can be stunning and this one from the end of Return of the Jedi is fantastic. It's a two-on-one battle between Luke, Vader and the Emperor - but who's on whose side?
Characters included: Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Emperor Palpatine, 2 Emperor's Guards
10. AT-AT
Four legs good, two legs bad
Some of the most iconic vehicles from the series are the walkers from The Empire Strikes Back. Last seen stomping over the horizon to destroy the rebel's Echo Base on Hoth the huge AT-AT is an imposing beast.
Characters included: AT-AT Driver, General Veers, Snowtrooper Commander and 2 Snowtroopers
11. T-16 Skyhopper
Luke's old runabout
Back in his youth Luke used to bullseye womp rats in his old T-16 back home, and now's your chance to grab a little of the old Tatooine magic. The T-16 is also one of the best value sets on our list too.
Characters included: Skyhopper Pilot and a Tusken Raider
12. Rancor Pit
The feeding pit
Okay, so talking his way into being dropped into the Rancor monster's lair wasn't Luke Skywalker's finest hour, but still managing to best the hulking giant of a beast was some feat. Much to the chagrin of Malakili, the Rancor's devoted owner...
Characters included: Rancor, Luke Skywalker, Malakili, skeleton and Gammorrean Guard
13. Jabba's Sail Barge
Not your normal barge trip
So Leia in the slug-like Jabba's bondage gear might be a little weird in LEGO form, but this hefty set from Return of the Jedi is still an impressively imposing thing. And hey, you get a little blue, piano-playing elephant too.
Characters included: Jabba the Hutt, R2-D2, Princess Leia in slave outfit, Max Rebo, Weequay and Ree-Yees
14. Desert Skiff
"Boba Fett? Boba Fett...where?"
If you want to complete the desert scene from Return of the Jedi you really need the skiff where Luke was held prisoner and from where Boba Fett met his sad demise in the jaws of the mighty Sarlacc.
Characters included: Luke Skywalker, Lando Calrissian, Boba Fett and Kithaba
15. Mos Eisley Cantina
Scum and villainy.
The Mos Eisley Cantina was the first place we saw the alien diversity and danger of the Star Wars universe. The LEGO version comes with a load of different species and characters from the Dewback to Greedo.
Characters included: Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Greedo, a Sandtrooper and 3 Bith Musicians
16. Kylo Ren's Command Shuttle
Just a wannabe Vader?
One of the big bads from The Force Awakens has got himself a little Vader fixation, but Kylo Ren's command shuttle is bit of a departure from the Sith lord's TIE Advanced fighter.
Characters included: Kylo Ren, General Hux, First Order Officer, 2 First Order Crew and a First Order Stormtrooper Officer