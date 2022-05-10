Hitachi Energy launches power chip that makes charging efficient in EVs

Audio player loading…

Hitachi Energy has announced that it will launch globally RoadPak, its power semiconductor module for electric vehicles. The semi-conductor module is said to use state-of-the-art silicon carbide (SiC) technology to provide high levels of power density for faster charging, and the lowest possible power loss for the longest possible driving range.

Power semiconductors are a critical component in electric vehicles as they are the heart of the inverter, which converts DC power from the vehicle’s battery into the AC power that drives the motor. Reliability is of importance. "RoadPak semiconductors are designed to operate faultlessly for more than four million start-stop cycles over the vehicle’s lifetime," Hitachi claimed.

"RoadPak is the result of more than 100 years of Hitachi Energy innovation and market leadership in power electronics," said Niklas Persson, Managing Director of Hitachi Energy’s Grid Integration business. "Along with our Grid-eMotion Flash and Fleet EV charging systems, it builds on our commitment to take e-mobility to the next level and advance a more sustainable energy future for all."

Tested with many EV manufacturers

(Image credit: Hitachi)

Hitachi said the RoadPak semi-conductor module, which has been tested by many EV manufacturers, and also with India's Mahindra Racing Formula E team, is available in both the 750 volt and 1,200 volt ranges. This makes it ideal for all types of electric vehicles – regular and luxury cars, commercial vehicles, buses, agricultural EVs, heavy-duty trucks and high-performance racing cars.

"We have had the privilege of piloting this advanced power module on our Mahindra M7Electro and M8Electro racing cars over the last two years, which has proven to significantly increase performance and reliability," Dilbagh Gill, CEO and Team Principal of Mahindra Racing was quoted as saying.

Hitachi Energy has two separate manufacturing sources for its SiC-based power semiconductor products, including RoadPak. The company makes its own SiC chips at its semiconductor factory in Switzerland and is supported by an independent SiC chip manufacturer in the United States, thereby securing supply in terms of both volumes and geographic availability.

Hitachi Energy’s advanced semiconductor technology is key to the traction converter systems that drive high-speed electric vehicles. The EV market is growing exponentially. Global sales of electric cars grew 40% in 2020 and almost doubled in 2021.