Have your Bose headphones stopped working? Here's what you should do

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II are among the best noise-canceling headphones on the planet, but a recent firmware update has reportedly left customers with headphones they just don't work as well as they used to.

Following the firmware update in June, proud owners of the QC 35 II headphones have been complaining of "noise cancelation degradation" in the Bose forums, according to What Hi-Fi?.

Bose has now offered customers who are experiencing these problems the option to complete an online survey – if the company believes your problem to be suitable, it'll give you a call, or arrange for a Bose engineer to pay you a visit at home.

Home visits do come with a small caveat however; you'll need to live in Massachusetts, USA, or in a bordering state for Bose to come to your home.

Should I buy the Bose QC 35 II?

On June 26, Bose said that it left the noise cancelation feature unchanged in the recent firmware update; however, a message from the Bose community team told QC35 II owners on September 2 that, "we have a dedicated team working on your complaints every day, all day... we’ve also contacted some of you to ask if we could come to your home, and test your QC35 II, with your phone, in your surroundings."

While some customers were initially able to uninstall the firmware update, Bose has since blocked the ability to do this, saying that the update was designed “address identified security concerns, according to The Verge.

Reports of issues with the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones comes after the brand launched its class-leading Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700, which were made with a focus on sleek design and “breakthrough” audio tech that applies noise cancelation to calls as well as music.

Now that there's a newer model on the block, we're expecting to see the QC 35 IIs – and other older Bose headphones – to be discounted over Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

If you're thinking of buying a pair of noise-canceling headphones this November, it's worth considering the issues some Bose customers have had with this particular model – which are otherwise a fantastic pair of over-ear headphones.