Guitar Hero boss silences Courtney Love

The CEO of Guitar Hero has pointed out that the estate of the Kurt Cobain has fully agreed to the avatar of the late Nirvana singer being used in Activision's Guitar Hero 5.

Courtney Love and the remaining members of Nirvana have threatened the games publisher with legal action over the issue.

However, Guitar Hero CEO Dan Rosensweig says there is "confusion" between Love and the remaining members of Nirvana over Kurt's virtual appearance in the game.

Rosensweig notes that Cobain's estate has "cashed the cheque" and handed over all the necessary rights to use Kurt's image.

Cheque. Cashed.

"I can't speak for everybody being happy, [but we work] with complete consent from artists," Dan Rosensweig told the NME. "There's absolutely a contract and we know that the cheque has been cashed. I can only deal with the facts. It's very clear what the terms are."

Players can unlock the Kurt character and use him to sing other songs in the game by other groups. As such, Bon Jovi have also supported Courtney Love in her recent attacks on Activision, saying that the game was "a little forced".

Bon Jovi, we presume, have also cashed their royalty cheques from Activision, so we don't expect to hear too much more wailing from that quarter!

Guitar Hero's Dan Rosensweig adds that Guitar Hero has "done what we've always done… we went and spoke directly to the estate and made it crystal clear, got the rights [and] paid for the rights."

'Cheque' out the full Guitar Hero 5 set-list right here on TechRadar.

Via The NME