Facebook confirmed for PS3

No sooner than Microsoft announces that Xbox 360 gets Facebook, Twitter and Last.fm integration, Sony PlayStation follows suit – announcing that Facebook for PS3 is set to arrive later this month.

Sony's confirmed last week's leaks that Facebook will be incorporated into PS3 via the next firmware update 3.10.

"By linking your PlayStation Network account to your Facebook account, you will have the option for the PS3 to automatically update your Facebook News Feed with Trophy and PlayStation Store activity," says the PlayStation Blog.

"This update also enables developers to set specific criteria in their titles to publish additional game information to your News Feed. You can then check out your updates, and those of your friends, on Facebook, Twitter, and other social media favourites through the PS3's built-in web browser," it adds.

Better living, through Facebook

The Sony man notes that the Facebook experience on PS3 is set to be improved with future updates.

"This is just the beginning of our integration with Facebook and we are looking forward to adding new features enhancing the experience in future updates."

Additional highlights from update 3.10 include:

The Photo category on the XMB has been revamped to make it easier to see more of your photos stored on the PS3.

The PSN Friends List has been modified based on feedback we received after update 3.00. Additionally, you can now choose a colour for your PSN ID on the XMB.

For a more detailed preview of what's coming in update 3.10, check out the latest video below: