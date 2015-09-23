Windows 10 on Xbox One: What it really means for gamers

techradar: Windows 10 making its way to Xbox One isn't just a big deal for gamers, but for Microsoft, too. This is the first time Microsoft has incorporated such large portions of its desktop OS to a console. Xbox and Windows XP were kept apart, as was the Xbox 360 from Windows Vista and 7. Many design elements from Windows 8 did make it over to the Xbox One at launch, but could you detail how Microsoft plans to make an even bigger impact on the Xbox One with Windows 10?

Mike Ybarra, Xbox: At the very start of planning for Windows 10 coming to Xbox One, we knew we wanted an operating system that met and exceeded the needs of our gaming fans. Our goal with the New Xbox One Experience is to make the Xbox One an even better game console by evolving the things it already does well. We're doing this by delivering updates to the Xbox One experience that are inspired by fan feedback – such as making common tasks faster and easier. It's designed to be faster, more social, reliable, innovative, easier to use, and more personal - for both consumers and developers.

We know a large portion of people who play games on Xbox One also play games on a PC. So it was important to streamline the experiences between both gaming platforms. That's why we're excited to bring Windows 10 to Xbox One to improve the console experience, in addition to bringing Xbox gaming to Windows 10 with the Xbox app. The Xbox app brings the most important aspects of your gaming life together: Games, Friends, Messages, Activity Feed, Game DVR, Achievements, Xbox One navigation, and more, all on your Windows 10 devices.

As we look forward, we'll continue to listen to fan feedback and leverage Windows 10 to bring even more features and capabilities to customers.

Analysis

Windows 10 is coming to Xbox One aims to make it better for both gamers and developers in numerous ways. On the back end, having one operating system spread across PC and Xbox One should de-fragment the previously split development process, which will, hopefully, allow developers to focus more time on creating a better, one-size-fits-all experience.

For gamers, the merger offers promise to better, and more flexibly, incorporate their feedback in future updates. Also, Ybarra points out that Microsoft has already done a lot for gamers by bringing the Xbox experience to Windows 10 devices by way of Game DVR and wireless game streaming. We'll have to see what the future holds (fingers crossed for Windows 10 to Xbox One game streaming).