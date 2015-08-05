5 Skylake gaming PCs guaranteed to make you drool

Intel's Skylake processor has swooped into view, and it'll soon be nestling its new architecture into the innards of powerful gaming PCs.

If Skylake's promise of increased performance, wireless charging, DDR4 memory and Thunderbolt 3 haven't got your licking your lips, these frame-busting builds by Intel's partners will.

On display at Gamescom 2015, they include a range of prototype systems and ones that you'll be able to buy with real hard-earned cash from September.