Galaxy S9 cases reveal more about Samsung's upcoming flagship phones

We're guessing by now you've noticed that Samsung has a couple of new phones on the way: the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9 Plus. The latest in a long line of leaked details about these much-anticipated phones comes courtesy of a couple of S9 Clear View cases that third-party retailer MobileFun has managed to get hold of.

Case specs may not be as interesting as phone specs, but the two demos that MobileFun has put online do tell us that the the upcoming phones are going to be almost exactly the same size as their predecessors, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus.

That means your new phone might squeeze snugly into your old case, though from these quick hands-on videos it looks like the S9 variants are going to have edges that are slightly less rounded. Thanks to spec listings leaked out on the web, we already know battery sizes are going to match up with last year's models.

Case closed

The new videos also confirm rumors the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus will have a fingerprint sensor under the rear camera sensor rather than alongside it – which is good news – and that you can expect a dual-camera setup on the back of the bigger S9 Plus.

Finally, the case previews suggest a new purple or violet option could be added to the color choices for the upcoming flagships, which is again something we've previously heard on the Samsung grapevine. Remember the days when smartphone launches were full of surprises and suspense?

We're going to hear all about these phones officially on February 25, when Samsung has a press event scheduled at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. There'll be plenty of phone news pouring out of the show, and of course we'll be there to bring you all the announcements as they're made.

