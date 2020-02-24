Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 to be launched alongside the X-T4 on February 26

While a countdown clock on the Fujifilm website has made it very clear that the X-T4 is going to be officially announced on February 26, it takes a tad more digging to discover that another little shooter is also going to make its debut on the same day.

On another "special" site, as Fujifilm calls it, the camera maker is teasing the launch of its next Instax Mini, also slated for February 26.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Recently, we found out that the Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 was registered in Europe in January, which was great news as the Instax Mini 9 is now over two years old and could use a fresh coat of paint.

And that's precisely what it's getting, if the leaked images posted on Twitter by noted camera news leaker Nokishita is anything to go by.

If those leaked images are the real thing, it seems Fujifilm is sticking to what works for the Instax Mini 11 – a fun, colorful, slightly chunky design that doesn't seem to be very different from the Mini 9.

As with its predecessor, we're expecting the upcoming instant camera to launch in five different colors named Charcoal Grey, Blush Pink, Ice White, Lilac Purple and Sky Blue.

No specifications have been leaked, though, so we'll just have to wait and see what improvements the latest Fujifilm instant camera brings over the very popular Instax Mini 9.