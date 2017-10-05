Forget dual camera, the new Honor 9i comes with four cameras at Rs 17,999

Honor 9i is the newest midrange smartphone from Huawei in India. Formerly launched as the Maimang 6 in China and Nova 2i in Malaysia, it comes with an edge to edge display and a double dual camera setup. With high-end features and middle-class internals, the Honor 9i is going to be available in India for a price of Rs. 17,999.

Huawei Honor 9i Specifications

The Honor 9i comes with a beautiful metal body with subtle antenna lines. A 5.9-inch Full HD+ (2160 x 1080) display sits at the front of the phone. Thanks to the 18:9 form factor and 2.5D curvature, the Honor 9i is not only easy to handle, but also looks quite good. There are no capacitive buttons on the front and the fingerprint scanner is placed conveniently at the back.

Coming to the internals, we find the octa-core Kirin 659 chipset which sports four Cortex A53 cores clocked at 2.36 GHz and four Cortex A53 CPUs running at 1.7 GHz. This is combined with a dual-core Mali T830 GPU. Software-wise, the Honor 9i is loaded with Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1 on the top.

Moving on to the memory department, there is 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of onboard storage. The Honor 9i also has a micro SD card slot.

Talking of the optical apparatus, a 16 MP + 2 MP dual camera lies at the back while a 13 MP + 2 MP unit sits at the front. The Honor 9i is one of the first phones to have dual camera setups for both primary snapper and selfies.

Connectivity-wise, the latest handset packs 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and other necessary things. A 3340mAh battery juices up the phone.

Huawei Honor 9i Pricing and Availability

In India, the Honor 9i will retail for Rs. 17,999 and will be available for purchase exclusively from Flipkart. The phone is first going to be available from October 14 in Aurora Blue, Graphite Black, and Prestige Gold colors.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. P Sanjeev, Vice President Sales, Huawei India-Consumer Business Group said, “In India, Honor pioneered dual camera phones over the last 3 years. Our team has spent extensive time studying what consumers in this segment prefer and we have worked to raise the bar each and every time, creating industry’s new benchmarks. Today with the launch of Honor 9i, we have ushered in 4-camera technology which is widely acclaimed for its excellent selfies and low light photography capabilities.”

Apart from announcing the Honor 9i, Huawei also released a new Quick Charge-enabled 10000mAh power bank. It will be only available from the official online store of the company (hihonorstore.in) for an introductory price of Rs. 1999.