Honor 8 Pro at 29,999 is a perfect OnePlus 5 competitor

Huawei’s phone making sub-brand Honor has launched the second iteration of its flagship Honor 8 today. The new smartphone is the ‘Pro’ version of the previously released handset, and as expected it’s called the Honor 8 Pro. It comes with dual-camera module similar to the Honor 8, high-end specifications, and a juicy battery.

With high-end specifications we mean, it has enough power to compete against the OnePlus 5 which was recently launched for Rs 32,999. A 2.6GHz HiSilicon Kirin 960 processor runs at the heart, which is coupled with Mali G71 GPU and 6GB of RAM. Further it comes with 128GB of storage and microSD card support up to 256GB.

It has a 5.7-inch quad HD display with a pixel density of 441 ppi. This is slightly bigger and better than the 5.2-inch full HD panel baked on the Honor 8. To get a better battery backup with that power consuming display, Honor has used a 4000mAh battery cell to make it last long. Moreover, the battery supports fast charging feature.

For imaging, the Honor 8 Pro comes with a dual-camera setup— 12MP RGB sensor coupled with a 12MP monochrome sensor. Along with f/2.2 aperture for both the lenses, the camera also comes with phase detection, dual LED flash and laser autofocus. On the front it has an 8MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture for video calls and selfies.

Like other Honor phones, it has a fingerprint sensor at the back, which is claimed to unlock the phone in just 0.002 seconds. The Honor 8 Pro comes with Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1 on top. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 and GPS/A-GPS.

Price and availability

Honor 8 Pro is priced at Rs. 29,999 and will be available from July 13 exclusively on Amazon India. For Amazon Prime users the phone will be available exclusively during the Prime Day Sale on July 10 from 6 PM onwards.