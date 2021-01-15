Flipkart unveils interesting subscription plan for smartphones

India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, Flipkart, has unveiled a plan that allows use of new smartphones in an affordable manner.

Named Flipkart Smartpack, customers can join it by paying for a 12 or 18 month subscription. It allows them to use a smartphone and return it at the end of the subscription period and get the amount back.

To avail the subscription, customers just need to pay the complete amount of the smartphone upfront and choose subscription packs for 12 or 18 months, starting from Rs 399 for the Bronze plan. The Silver plan costs Rs 699 while the Gold plan comes for Rs 879.

The scheme starts January 17, 2021.

Phone should be returned in working condition

After the subscription period expires, customers must return the smartphone to get money back for the device. The phone should be returned in full working condition without any damage. Customers can get 100% money-back under the Gold plan, 80% back under the Silver plan and 60% back under the bronze plan.

Speaking about the launch of Flipkart SmartPack, Aditya Soni - Senior Director, Mobiles, Flipkart, said, "in line with our consistent effort to solve every consumer need, we are delighted to partner with leading brands and service providers for the launch of Flipkart SmartPack. This is yet another step in our commitment to expand our portfolio of value-added services for consumers by bundling new smartphones with some of the most popular premium services, and making them available at affordable prices.”

Plenty of in-app services like Zee5, Zomato Pro

Customers can also choose from a range of SmartPacks which include in-app services from SonyLiv Premium, Zee5 Premium, Voot Select, Zomato Pro, Cult.fit Live and Practo Plus, among others.

They can avail the SmartPack of their choice on most smartphone models in the Rs 6,000-17,000 price range, across popular brands like realme, POCO, Samsung, Redmi, Motorola, Infinix, Oppo, Vivo and more.

Customers will also be able to avail a wide range of offers from fashion and hospitality brands as part of their SmartPack.

Speaking about the collaboration with Flipkart for the launch of SmartPack, a Zee5 spokesperson said, “the partnership further strengthens our already robust distribution network in both metros and tier 3+ markets, reinforcing our regional growth and expansion strategy."

SmartPack users also get access to Zomato Pro, an all-encompassing membership that unlocks privileges and discounts at 25,000+ restaurants across dining out and delivery, according to Sukriti Sachdeva, Global head, Zomato Pro.

All services in the SmartPack are offered at the same or lower price as the monthly packs offered by the respective service providers on their platforms, exclusive of their discounts.