eBay and OpenAI want to train small businesses in getting the most out of AI

eBay and OpenAI launch £3 million AI Activate program

10,000 UK SMBs will get tailored AI training and guidance

ChatGPT Enterprise and custom GPTs are also on the cards

eBay and OpenAI have unveiled a new £3 million initiative, called AI Activate, to support UK small businesses with artificial intelligence.

The companies said up to 10,000 small businesses selling on eBay would be onboarded to the program in 2025, giving them personalized AI training and guidance, a dedicated eBay team to help them build custom GPTs, and free access to ChatGPT Enterprise for a full year.

The final two months of 2025 will focus on online training before the companies expand to in-person opportunities in 2026.

eBay and OpenAI want to help UK SMBs

eBay highlighted how SMBs account for around three-fifths of UK employment and half of private sector turnover. Previous government research revealed 99.9% of the UK’s business population at the start of 2024 were SMBs, highlighting the scope of eBay’s initiative.

To date, 10 million eBay sellers have used the platform’s generative AI tools to create over 300 million listings, the company boasted.

“We want British small businesses to win nationally and globally which means that the latest AI tools cannot be the preserve of big business,” eBay UK General Manager Eve Williams commented. “They should be in the hands of every small business in Britain.”

The campaign will focus on unlocking AI’s benefits across financial analysis, marketing and promotion, inventory management, and customer research.

“Giving small businesses the same tools and advantages as big retailers means that they can innovate and grow to capitalise on the AI era,” eBay Chief AI Officer Nitzan Mekel-Bobrov explained.

eBay added 69% of online businesses feel excited (43%) or curious (26%) about AI’s potential, but they lack the resources to make it work for them.

Speaking about the AI Activate plan, OpenAI Chief Economist Ronnie Chatterji said: “If we want to close the productivity gap, this is where to start.”