Flipkart partners with Mahindra Logistics to deploy EVs in delivery fleet

Sometime back, Amazon India and Mahindra Electric joined hands together to use the latter's electric vehicles in its delivery network. Today, Amazon's arch rival in India, the Walmart-owned Flipkart, announced that it has partnered with Mahindra Logistics Limited (MLL) as one of its key logistics partners to deploy electric vehicles across its logistics fleet in the country.

Flipkart has already committed to 100% electric mobility in its logistics fleet and will deploy more than 25,000 electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030. Mahindra Logistics is now expected play a significant role in helping Flipkart’s sustainable transition to EVs.

Mahindra Logistics, in late 2020, launched EDEL, its own electric delivery brand.

Mahindra to help Flipkart build supporting infra, too

MLL through EDEL will enable Flipkart in its journey towards building a green supply chain.

MLL will not stop with supplying vehicles. It will also help build supporting infrastructure and technology such as charging stations and parking lots, training workforce, route planning and even battery swapping stations in the near future.

Another key focus area will be technology and control tower operations to enable greater efficiency and cost competitiveness.

Flipkart has already partnered with many OEMs and introduced two and three-wheeled electric vehicles in its supply chain.

Hemant Badri, SVP Supply Chain, Flipkart Group, said, “Electrification of the logistics fleet is an important part of Flipkart’s larger sustainability goal and a key focus area for the company. We are happy to have Mahindra Logistics on-board as a logistics partner, who will play a major role in helping us achieve our vision of making our logistics fleet fully electric by 2030."

Rampraveen Swaminathan, CEO & MD, MLL said, "Our focus is on expanding our network based on our deep partnership with large enterprise customers. We are pleased about this engagement with Flipkart and look forward to partnering with them.”

Flipkart has recently announced its partnership with leading electric vehicle manufacturers, including Hero Electric, Mahindra Electric and Piaggio, to deploy EVs in its logistics fleet across the country.