Flipkart acquires Augmented Reality company Scapic-we tell you why

The Flipkart Group has acquired Scapic, an Augmented Reality company, to enhance its immersive shopping experience capabilities. Flipkart Group is acquiring 100% stake in Scapic with a view to accelerating the company’s efforts to provide deeper camera experiences, virtual storefronts and new opportunities for brand advertising on its platform.

In addition to providing local language interfaces on its platform for consumers across the country, Flipkart also recognises the Indian consumers' preference for experiences that replicate the tangible shopping process.

As Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, said, “As we make investments that focus on developing and nurturing the retail ecosystem, we are also committed to making our platform easier to navigate and richer for consumers in terms of content and experience."

Flipkart, which got $1.2 billion in investment from Walmart-led consortium of investors earlier in July this year, has been on a shopping spree to bolster its presence in the e-commerce market. Recently, it acquired social gaming startup Mech Mocha.

But why Scapic?

With the pandemic bringing about a change in consumer behaviour and an increase in online adoption, Flipkart has been focusing on enhancing consumer experiences through several investments, including strengthening technology capabilities.

Scapic is a cloud-based platform which enables creation and publishing of Augmented Reality (AR) and 3D content, currently serving clients across e-commerce and marketing.

Scapic’s no-code platform helps create immersive experiences across categories such as fashion, furniture & electronics.

V K Sai Krishna & Ajay P V, Co-Founders, Scapic, said, “Scapic is building visual technology that brings products to life using Augmented Reality and 3D. Advancements by the Scapic team in the field of AI, Computer Vision and AR have made this change possible."

Scapic’s SaaS platform turns ecommerce visuals into immersive product experiences. Scapic uses technologies like Augmented Reality and makes the camera the next frontier for commerce.

Scapic was founded in 2017 by Sai Krishna V K & Ajay P V and is based out of Bengaluru.

Source: Flipkart