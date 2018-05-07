Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale starting on 13 May, with deals on smartphones and more

Flipkart has announced the Big Shopping Days sale with offers across a range of categories like smartphones, audio devices, laptops, smartwatches, fitness bands and more. The Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale is slated to be held from 13 May to 16 May and will include discounts, exchange offers and offers on EMIs too.

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale details

Giving a sneak peek into the offers during its Big Shopping Days sale, Flipkart revealed that the Google Pixel 2 can be purchased for as low as Rs 34,999. The device was available for Rs 61,000 when launched in India, the Pixel 2 is currently available for purchase at effectively Rs 44,999 – after a discount of Rs 8,001 and a cashback of Rs 8,000 for HDFC Bank credit/debit card users.

Apart from the Pixel 2 offer, buyers can also look forward to deals on the Pixel 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy On Nxt and more.

Flipkart has also announced that buyers can get discounts up to Rs 37,000 on gaming laptops during the Big Shopping Days sale. There will be offers on audio devices like wireless soundbars, headphones, and up to 70 percent off on TVs and home appliances, with a 32-inch Samsung HD TV starting at Rs 16,999.

Further, Flipkart has also teased that there will offers on smartwatches, fitness trackers, and gaming consoles like the Xbox One X, Playstation 4 Pro/Slim, and more. Buyers can look forward to deals on the Apple Watch Series 3, Xiaomi Mi Band 2, Misfit Vapor and more.

In addition to flat discounts, HDFC Bank credit/debit card users can get 10% discount up to Rs 500 on purchase of Flipkart gift cards. During the sale, HDFC users can get up to 10% discount on prepaid as well as EMI transactions. Flipkart says that deals will refresh every 6 hours – you can head over to the Big Shopping Days deals page to check them out as they are revealed.