Enhanced features and performance come to Capture One 11

Phase One has overhauled its raw conversion and image-editing software, with Capture Pro 11 offering a range of new tools as well as promising to be significantly faster and offering a smoother user experience.

Highlights include improvements to layers, with all adjustment tools in Capture One now compatible with layers, while images can now be annotated in the software (including handwritten notes and drawings).

Masking tools have also been improved, with new options introduced for refining and feathering a mask after it's been created, and it's now possible to adjust the opacity of a layer to control the strength of local adjustments.

More streamlined workflow

You can add annotations and graphics as overlays to images before exporting them as PSD files as separate layers. Crops can also be respected or added as a path when exporting to PSD files, allowing the full image to be used later for retouching if required. An individual watermark can be included as a separate layer in an exported PSD file to allow greater control during later editing.

Performance has been optimized, with improved color handling thanks to re-engineered color tools helping to ensure optimal layered color adjustments. Color readouts can now be viewed in LAB mode, while improved performance in Catalogs should make for an overall better experience. There's also raw support for over 400 camera models.

Capture One 11 is available now for both Mac and Windows, and can be downloaded at the Phase One store. A single-user subscription is $20/€20 per month for a 12-month plan, or $180/€180 paid annually. UK and Australia pricing is still to be confirmed. A fully-functional version of Capture One 11 is available for a free 30-day trial.