Download of the day – Kodi

You might have heard the name Kodi before, but not been familiar with what it actually is. In simple terms, it's is a an open source platform for streaming your whole movies, TV shows and music collection throughout your home.

Kodi is well designed, simple to navigate, and a great choice if you've ever thought about turning an old PC into a home media hub.

The official Kodi download contains no media at all – you have to add your own legally purchased content. For more details, check out our full guide.

Download here: Kodi

