Disney Plus Day: how to watch, date, start time, Shang-Chi, what to expect and more

Disney Plus Day, a global celebration of the company’s streaming service, is almost here. The day-long event will take place on Friday, November 12, and it promises to bring a number of exclusive announcements, new trailers, appearances from stars and creators, and more.

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi is one of the many films and TV shows set to arrive on Disney Plus on the day, while we suspect that we’ll hear more about upcoming Marvel movies , TV projects and Star Wars productions. There are bound to be other surprises, too, which we’ll get into below.

If you want to know more about Disney Plus Day, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve compiled everything you need to know ahead of its arrival later this week. You’ll find out what time it’ll start, where you can keep up to date on announcements, what else is releasing on the streamer and more. Let the magic begin, we say.

Disney Plus Day will start on Friday, November 12 at 6AM PDT/ 9AM EDT/ 2PM GMT/ 7:30PM IST.

The Walt Disney Company has revealed that first looks, exclusive clips, brand new trailers and appearances from Disney Plus creators and stars will be showcased throughout the day. And, while it’s called Disney Plus Day, the content on show will encompass Marvel Studios, Star Wars, Pixar, National Geographic, and Disney Plus Star.

Those who wish to find out more about Pixar-specific productions should tune into the Disney Plus Day presentation (more on this below) from 8AM PDT/ 11AM EDT/ 4PM GMT/ 9:30PM IST. Meanwhile, Marvel fans will want to check in from 8:45AM PDT/ 11:45AM EDT/ 4:45PM GMT/ 10:15PM IST for more about the MCU’s future.

Additionally, Disney Plus will finally arrive in South Korea and Taiwan on November 12, and Hong Kong on November 16, as part of the Disney Plus Day celebrations.

How to watch Disney Plus Day

Disney Plus Day: how to watch the live event

Unlike Netflix’s Tudum and Warner Bros’ DC Fandome events, Disney Plus Day won’t be available to watch on YouTube or Twitch. Instead, Disney Plus subscribers will be treated to an inaugural fan celebration exclusively on Disney Plus, which will include the first look trailers and clips, star appearances and more that we mentioned above.

Fans will be able to stay abreast of each announcement via official social media channels, such as the Disney Plus US , Disney Plus UK , and Disney Plus Hotstar Twitter accounts. You can also follow the official Disney Plus TikTok channel to check out unique short-form content centered around Disney Plus Day.

How to sign up for a Disney Plus subscription

Disney Plus Day: how to sign up for a Disney Plus subscription

If you’re interested in purchasing a Disney Plus subscription ahead of the special day, you’re in luck. From now until November 14, Disney is offering a one-month subscription for just $1.99/£1.99. Given that it usually costs $7.99/£7.99 per month, and with all of the content available on the streamer, this is a major bargain that you won’t want to miss out on.

Disney Plus Day releases

Disney Plus Day releases: what’s launching on the streamer?

An event like Disney Plus Day wouldn’t be complete without new movies and TV shows to watch on the streamer – and you’ll be spoiled for choice when it rolls around.

After it was released exclusively in theaters in September, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be available to all Disney Plus subscribers at no extra cost. It’ll also be one of 13 Marvel films available to stream in IMAX Enhanced mode for the first time, too. This expanded 1:90:1 aspect ratio means you’ll be able to see 26% more of the supported films than ever before. Avengers: Endgame, Iron Man and Black Panther are among those set to benefit from the new feature.

Other highlights include Dopesick, a drama series centered on the US opioid epidemic, Frozen spin-off series Olaf Presents, and a Boba Fett documentary that focuses on the beloved Star Wars bounty hunter.

Check out the full list of recently released productions, as well as new launches including Home Sweet Home Alone, below:

Movies

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – the 25th MCU superhero movie

– the 25th MCU superhero movie Jungle Cruise – the action-comedy film starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt

– the action-comedy film starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt Home Sweet Home Alone – a 2021 reimagining of the popular Holiday movie franchise

– a 2021 reimagining of the popular Holiday movie franchise Enchanted – the 2007 live-action musical fantasy romcom, which stars Amy Adams

TV shows

Dopesick – the Michael Keaton and Will Poulter-starring drama miniseries about America’s opioid epidemic

– the Michael Keaton and Will Poulter-starring drama miniseries about America’s opioid epidemic Olaf Presents – a series of shorts, starring Frozen’s hugely popular snowman, who reimagines classic Disney tales in the only way he can

– a series of shorts, starring Frozen’s hugely popular snowman, who reimagines classic Disney tales in the only way he can The World According to Jeff Goldblum Season 2 – the actor’s Emmy-nominated docuseries returns with five new episodes to wow audiences

– the actor’s Emmy-nominated docuseries returns with five new episodes to wow audiences Ciao Alberto – a movie short sequel to Pixar’s Luca, which follows the adventures of Alberto Scorfano (Jack Dylan Grazer) and Massimo Marcovaldo (Marco Barricelli)

– a movie short sequel to Pixar’s Luca, which follows the adventures of Alberto Scorfano (Jack Dylan Grazer) and Massimo Marcovaldo (Marco Barricelli) The Simpsons in Plusaversary – a crossover short that sees the iconic family host a party for Disney Plus Day, and everyone is invited… apart from Homer

– a crossover short that sees the iconic family host a party for Disney Plus Day, and everyone is invited… apart from Homer Entrelazados – an Argentinian comedy-drama series that’ll be available in 18 languages

Documentaries and 'Making Of' specials

Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi – a documentary that looks at how the MCU movie was brought to life

– a documentary that looks at how the MCU movie was brought to life Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye – an episode that revisits Clint Barton’s MCU history before his solo series arrives on November 24

– an episode that revisits Clint Barton’s MCU history before his solo series arrives on November 24 The Making of Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – a documentary about Billie Eilish's recent Disney Plus cinematic concert

– a documentary about Billie Eilish's recent Disney Plus cinematic concert Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett – a special that celebrates the origins and legacy of the titular bounty hunter

Disney Plus Day expectations

Disney Plus Day: what else can we expect to see?

As mentioned, there’ll be many Disney Plus Day surprises for viewers to enjoy. So what can we expect to see?

First, we’re expecting to get another glimpse at Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye . The studio has ramped up its marketing push ahead of the MCU series’ November 24 release, so we could be treated to an exclusive clip from one of its first two episodes to whet our appetite ahead of launch.

The Book of Boba Fett , a Mandalorian spin-off series, might be shown off, too. Recently, the show’s first trailer dropped online – but could we get an exclusive clip before its December 29 arrival? We’re hoping so.

Disney may also release another look at Peter Jackson’s upcoming documentary The Beatles: Get Back. We’ve only seen a glimpse of the three-part docuseries thus far, so another sneak peek wouldn’t go amiss.

Finally, for 2021 at least, would it be too much to ask for a new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer? Technically, it’s a Sony Pictures-led production. But, given that it’s an MCU film, too, we’re holding out hope for a second official teaser ahead of its December 17 release. Make our day, Marvel.

Looking further ahead, we might also get glimpses at Pixar’s two big movie releases for 2022.

Turning Red and Lightyear, which launch on March 11 and June 17, 2022, respectively, could make an appearance. Maybe a new trailer for Turning Red and some behind-the-scenes footage of Lightyear, with the latter being introduced by Lightyear star Chris Evans? Fingers crossed on that front.

As for the MCU, we’d love to see teasers for movies and TV shows that are due to land early next year.

We haven’t seen anything of Doctor Strange 2 yet, what with its release date recently delayed to May 8, 2022. But there’s no better opportunity for Marvel to tease us with a first-look than during Disney Plus Day.

Meanwhile, we may finally get our first look at Ms. Marvel, whose Disney Plus series was also delayed in September. Ms. Marvel was due to land in late 2021, but its launch was pushed back for unknown reasons.

Could we get a first trailer and an official release date for Ms. Marvel? It’s possible. There’s a five-month gap between No Way Home and Doctor Strange 2 once the former is released in December, so Ms. Marvel could slot into that space nicely. So, we’re fairly confident that we’ll hear something on this front.

Finally, we could hear more about a number of other productions. They might include Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Disney Plus series, which recently wrapped filming. Additionally, we could be treated to news on The Bob’s Burgers movie, the live-action Peter Pan film, and Marvel’s She-Hulk and Moon Knight shows.

We don’t expect to see all of the above during Disney Plus Day, but there’s plenty that the Walt Disney Company could show off. If the relevant studios only show half of what we’ve listed, it’ll make for a pleasing presentation.