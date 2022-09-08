Disney Plus Day: catch the hot new shows and movies with this $2 subscription deal

Audio player loading…

Disney Plus Day has officially kicked off once again! For those who don't know, it's an annual subscriber event which started out as a celebration of the day that Disney's streaming service arrived on the scene.

The Mouse House has brought this year's event forward to September 8, allowing it to lead into its D23 Expo on September 9 – a huge fan event dedicated to showcasing Disney's big upcoming projects, including new shows and movies from Marvel, Star Wars and more.

Once again, this year's global Disney Plus Day celebrations bring with them an amazing offer for new and eligible returning customers, granting them 1-month of Disney Plus streaming for just AU$1.99 (opens in new tab) / NZ$1.99 (opens in new tab) / SG$1.99 (opens in new tab), which is an absolutely fantastic deal.

Of course, once that month is over, Disney Plus will auto-renew at the current monthly price in your territory (AU$11.99 per month / NZ$12.99 per month / SG$11.98 per month).

Please note that this promotional offer is only valid until 1pm (AEST) on September 20 for new and eligible returning subscribers over 18 years of age.

As an added bonus, this year's celebrations also lets Disney Plus subscribers receive 30% off Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars items site-wide at shopDisney (opens in new tab) until 4:59pm AEST on September 20.

Disney Plus Day premieres

Like previous years, Disney Plus Day 2022 sees the service play host to a number of high-profile content premieres that will be exclusive to Disney Plus subscribers (opens in new tab).

This year, Disney Plus Day has landed on September 8, and will see the arrival of a number of exciting titles on the service, including a live action adaptation of an animated Disney classic, and the streaming debut of one of this year's biggest superhero blockbusters. Read on to find out what this Disney Plus Day has to offer.

Premiering on Disney Plus Day is the long-awaited live-action adaptation of Disney's Pinocchio, which stars Tom Hanks as Geppetto, the lonely wood carver who wishes upon a star that his newest marionette become a real boy.

The film also stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the voice of Jiminy Cricket, Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy, Keegan-Michael Key as Honest John and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as the voice of Pinocchio. You can check out the film's teaser trailer below.

Disney Plus Day also sees the highly anticipated streaming debut of Marvel's latest blockbuster, Thor: Love and Thunder, starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Russell Crowe and Taika Waititi, who also directs.

Thor's fourth solo outing sees the God of Thunder (Hemsworth) set off on a quest alongside Jane (Portman), Valkyrie (Thompson) and Korg (Waititi) to rescue the children of Asgard who've been taken captive by the villainous Gorr the God Butcher (Bale), a grieving father who has plans to kill every last god.

If you didn't get a chance to watch Thor: Love and Thunder at the cinema, or are simply very keen to watch it again, you now have your chance to see it on Disney Plus from September 8. You can watch the film's full trailer below.

Additionally, Thor: Love and Thunder will arrive alongside the new special, Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Speaking of 'making of' content, Disney Plus has always been very forthcoming when it comes to providing behind the scenes material of its biggest original shows, having offered specials for The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and more.

And, you can now add Obi-Wan Kenobi to that list, because Disney Plus Day brings the arrival of A Jedi's Return, a new special that will explore Ewan McGregor's Star Wars homecoming. Check out the trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return below.

Additionally, a beloved Pixar movie series get the TV series treatment, with Cars on the Road seeing the return of Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) and Mater (Larry the Cable Guy).

Cars on the Road follows the pair as they set out on a road trip to Mater's sister's wedding, only to find themselves getting caught up in nine all-new adventures along the way – one of which seems to be closely based on Mad Max: Fury Road, only much more adorable. Check out the show's fun trailer below.

Other Disney Plus Day arrivals include sing-along versions of Frozen and Frozen 2, a new short from The Simpsons titled 'Welcome to the Club', the new Latin American mystery series Tierra Incógnita, the Brie Larson-created coming-of-age hybrid docuseries Growing Up, National Geographic's Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory, the K-Variety series The Zone: Survival Mission and the new series Wedding Season.

