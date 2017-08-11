20 gadgets for the ultimate connected home

The dream of having the ultimate connected home can sometimes turn into a nightmare. A complicated set-up process, iffy apps and a disconnected infrastructure can mean you spending hours just trying to get a light switch connected to your router.

As with many tech advancements, the true innovations are often 'one-offs' that can also work as part of a wider setup, and we've selected 10 of the best such devices.

If you want to make sure the rest of your tech is the best of the best, head over to: Best gadgets 2017: the top tech you can buy right now

These gadgets are powerful, yet generally easy to use and easy to connect to your phone or computer. Lights, appliances, and even plant care are just a tap away… this is the complete list of all the smart gadgets we're loving right now.

This article was brought to you in association with Vodafone