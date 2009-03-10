Compaq's mini-Q net-top breaks cover

HP has announced further details on its new mini-Q net-top this month, the Compaq CQ2000M, the company's latest entry in the burgeoning low-cost, low-power desktop market.

Softpedia notes that "the mini Q 2020 has been launched in Taiwan last November, while the new Compaq CQ2000M is targeting the European area."

The Compaq CQ2000M packs in an 1.6GHz Atom Z230 CPU, 1GB of DDR2 memory (expandable to 2GB), a 160GB SATA hard disk drive, 4 USB 2.0 ports, an optical drive with a dual-layer DVD burner, a multi-format card reader, a VGA port and features integrated 5.1 audio support.

The net-top will run Windows XP and customers will also get a 20-inch Compaq LCD W201 monitor. Euro pricing is rumoured to be pretty aggressive - in the region of €349 (inclusive of LCD monitor).

TechRadar has contacted HP's UK press team and we await official UK pricing and release details.

via Softpedia