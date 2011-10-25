Amiga-based desktop to be released for Christmas

Even we would be disappointed if we got one for Christmas

Retro computer enthusiast Amigakit has announced that its AmigaOne X1000 desktop will be with us for Christmas - with a whopping price tag of £2,000.

A labour of love for its creators, Trevor Dickinson, Anthony Moorley and Ben Hermans, it packs a custom-built motherboard running a semi-dual core processor, 1GB of DDR2 RAM, a 500GB hard drive and a Radeon HD4650 graphics card.

Those specs aren't all that alluring, especially given the whopping price tag, but it's still worth bearing in mind that the AmigaOne has been built from the ground up to run AmigaOS4. Which itself is an optional extra.

First-come only-served

The desktop will be built and sold on a first-come first-served basis, but we're not entirely sure who's going to buy it.

It's more intriguing as a proof of concept though - it shows that established chip architectures aren't the only way to go about building a PC, and that long-dead operating systems can still be resurrected.

We're interested in what AmigaKit does next, too - it's mentioned that the AmigaOS4 could be ported to netbooks.

via The Inquirer