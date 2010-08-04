Razer Lachesis given major overhaul

Razer has unveiled a refresh of its Razer Lachesis gaming mouse, boasting a 5600dpi laser sensor and customisable multi-colour LED lighting system.

Razer's gaming mice are among the best on the planet, and the company has deemed it time to update its much-loved Lachesis.

"The all new Razer Lachesis is about giving gamers more personal choice and customisable options," said Robert Krakoff, president, Razer USA.

"With a multi-colour LED for customizable color and a built-in variable dpi, the Razer Lachesis gives gamers everything they need for this three-year fan favourite."

16 million

As well as allowing you to choose from 16 million different glowing colours (handy for picking out your machine at a dark LAN perhaps?) Razer's latest sensor bears scrutiny.

The Razer Lachesis has a 5600dpi Razer Precision 3.5G laser sensor and 1000Hz Ultrapolling for minimal latency.

The pricing is likely to be around £59, with a UK release date of September.