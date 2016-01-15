Top 5 concept cars from Detroit

Auto shows are all about new cars, and plenty of new production models were announced at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit this week. But the real fun part is the concept cars that show the styling or technology direction auto makers are heading toward in the near future.

Acura, Buick, Kia, Nissan and Volkswagen (VW) showed off stunning concept cars that show what they had in mind for the next generation of vehicles. Some are sleek sports cars that try to revitalize the brand, while others have production vehicle potential.

Regardless, they're fun to look at.

As the 2016 NAIAS comes to an end, here are the top five concept cars that debuted at the show.