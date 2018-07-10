Canon will announce a full-frame mirrorless camera this year

We'll likely see a Canon full-frame mirrorless camera before the end of this year, according to a new report.

It's previously been rumored that Canon will announce its first full-frame mirrorless camera at Photokina, the camera industry's big trade show, in September, or early in 2019.

Now CanonRumors' sources are saying the new camera will be on sale by the end of 2018, although it's not clear when we'll see an announcement.

Photokina is relatively soon, in September, and while solid information is still hard to come by CanonRumors thinks we could see a development announcement at the show, with the official launch a little later in the year.

What we know so far

Canon has done a good job of keeping details of its new mirrorless camera under wraps so far. What we do know is that a new Canon camera, thought to be the full-frame mirrorless model, is currently being tested in the field by a select group of professional photographers.

Canon is keen to get its first full-frame mirrorless camera 'right' from the start, especially as Sony is on a bit of a roll at the moment with both the Alpha A9 and Alpha A7R III, while Nikon is also rumored to launch a new full-frame mirrorless camera very soon as well.