Braves vs Mets live stream: how to watch the MLB series online from anywhere

Last year’s NL East champions, the Atlanta Braves, will travel to New York this weekend for a three game series against the New York Mets. Both teams therefore kick off the shortened 60-game 2020 MLB season in the same way they finished the last - playing each other at Citi Field in Queens. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch MLB online and get a Braves vs Mets live stream, no matter where you are in the world right now.

Braves vs Mets cheat sheet Game 1 - Friday, July 24 at 4.10pm ET/1.10pm PT on ESPN

Game 2 - Saturday, July 25 at 4.10pm ET/1.10pm PT in-market

Game 3 - Sunday, July 26 at 7.08pm ET/4.08pm PT on ESPN

The Braves made it all the way to the Division Series in the 2019 postseason after coming in first in the NL East. Unfortunately, the team’s Word Series ambitions were sunk when they were defeated by the Cardinals in game 5. Worryingly for those in Braves Country, Atlanta hasn’t managed to get beyond the Division Series since 2001 - even though the team has qualified for the playoffs nine times in that period.

The Mets, meanwhile, finished the 2019 regular season third in the NL East with 86 wins and 76 losses. Not a disaster, but equally not enough to get the team into the postseason. They'll be looking to build on last season's promising signs, though, as back-to-back Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom toes the slab in the first game of the series. He'll take on 22-year-old Braves ace John Soroka who, despite his youth, is already an MLB All-Star.

Whether you’re a Braves fan in Atlanta, a Mets fan in New York or just want to see these two teams kick off their 2020 MLB seasons at Citi Field this weekend, we’ll show you how to watch the Braves vs Mets series and get an MLB live stream for every game this weekend.

More weekend baseball

How to watch the Braves vs Mets from outside your country

If you're in the US this weekend, then getting a Braves vs Mets live stream should be no problem, as two of the three games in this weekend's series are being shown on ESPN - available via both cable TV and a number of over-the-top platforms.

Anyone without cable might run into more difficulty, however, as the most useful overall baseball streaming service - MLB.TV - is designed for out-of-market viewing, meaning coverage is blacked out for anyone who lives in the same area as their team.

Fortunately, a solution exists in the form of a VPN - a handy bit of software that lets you re-route your device's IP address to a location of your choice, thereby giving you the ability to circumvent these outdated blackout restrictions.

The same is true of games that air on regional sports networks - the case with Saturday's second game between the Braves and Mets - so there's really no way to watch MLB blackout games without the help of a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network also come in handy when you're out of the US and geo-blocking stops you from watching the same services and content you normally would at home - even when you pay for them. This makes a VPN an essential bit of equipment for your digital bat bag - but which one should you swing for?

Get Surfshark for as little as £1.59 p/m with this deal

We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend Surfshark as one of the best currently available, combining great value with superb performance. Surfshark is fast, easy to install, and ultra-secure, as well as coming with a 30-day money back guarantee. One subscription gets you access on all your devices and services, including laptops, desktops (Windows, Mac and Linux), tablets, iOS and Android mobiles and Amazon Fire TV Sticks. This alone would make it superb value, but it's unbelievably cheap as well - especially compared to the competition. You can save over 80% on Surfshark for a limited time and get the software for less than £2/$2 a month when taking advantage of its best value offer.View Deal

Braves vs Mets live stream: how to watch the MLB series online in the US

Only two of three games in this weekend’s Braves vs Mets series will be broadcast nationally on ESPN, so you’ll need to turn to your local sports broadcaster to watch Saturday’s game in-market. In Atlanta, local games are broadcast on Fox Sports Southeast (FSSO) - and fortunately, it's available on one of the top over-the-top streaming services around, YouTube TV. In addition to FSSO, you also get access to all four cable TV channels that show nationally televised baseball games - ESPN, Fox Sports, TBS and MLB Network - making it something of a no-brainer for Braves fans in the Greater Atlanta area. In New York, local games are broadcast on SportsNet New York (SNY) and Mets fans can sign up for it on YouTube TV or fuboTV to watch the Mets in-market games all season long. Of the two, we again recommend YouTube TV as fuboTV doesn't offer TBS, ESPN or MLB Network for nationally televised games. A final option is the excellent MLB.TV, which will let you watch every game of the MLB season online for a one-off payment of $59.99 (or $49.99 for a single team). But there's a huge catch in that all of its streaming is subject to local blackouts, so Braves and Mets fans in Atlanta and the Big Apple won't be able to watch this weekend's games - unless they use a VPN as per our guide above.

How to watch the Mets vs Braves: live stream MLB in the UK

BT Sport has the TV rights to MLB action in the UK through 2021 and you'll find all the channels you need available through one BT’s many TV bundles, or as an add-on for Sky TV and Virgin Media customers. For cord cutters, BT now also offers the option of watching BT Sport without locking yourself into a lengthy contract by way of its £25 Monthly Pass. However, of the three games in this weekend’s Mets vs Braves series, the network will only show two of them - those on Friday and Sunday. Friday nights game starts at 9pm BST, while the final game in the series on Sunday is scheduled to begin at 12am midnight that evening/early Monday morning. Both with be shown on BT Sport ESPN. In order to watch Saturday's Mets vs Braves game, UK baseball fans will need to turn to MLB.TV. The MLB streaming service is also available in the UK, where it costs approximately £50 for the full works and blackout rules obviously don't apply.

Back in August: how to watch a Champions League live stream

How to watch the Braves vs Mets: live stream MLB in Canada

As is the case in the UK, only two of the three games in this weekend’s Braves vs Mets series will be shown on Canadian TV via TSN. The network will show Friday’s game beginning at 4pm ET / 1pm PT on TSN1 and it will also show Sunday’s game in the evening at 7pm ET / 4pm PT on TSN5. To watch Saturday’s game online, MLB.TV is your only option to do so. That's not a bad thing, though, as $59.99 will get you live streaming access to nearly every game of the regular season (only the Blue Jays are subject to blackouts in Canada and there's always the VPN workaround for these) - plus coverage of the playoffs and World Series.