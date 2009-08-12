HP and Dr Dre want to clean up digital music

Hip-hop superstar producer Dr Dre is on a mission to change the entire digital music landscape.

The rapper already has a range of earphones out called 'Beats', but now HP is looking to link-up with Dre and offer its customers who buy its premium-priced laptop range Beats headsets and Beats software. An offer that should take place, in the US at least, some time in the Autumn.

Fix the entire chain

This is just the start of Dr Dre's musical odyssey, however, with his partner-in-musical-crime Interscope Chairman Jimmy Iovine telling CNET that they want to re-evaluate the "digital music ecosystem," explaining: "We have to fix the entire chain. Our position is to go to all the sources and try to improve sound and educate people...We can't put anything weak in the line.

"Whoever puts out things that sound bad shouldn't be as cool as something that sounds great."

Iovine recognises that there it will be an uphill struggle to educate people who don't know their 128Kbps from their 256Kbps, noting that: "The question is how do you take a doggy door and turn it into a garage door? How do you take something that has a small audience (the market for high quality sound) and push it out to the mainstream?"

Via CNET