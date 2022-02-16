Ather gets onto the IPL bandwagon - Signs deal with Gujarat Titans

Audio player loading…

Top e-scooter manufacturer in India, Ather Energy, has gotten onto the IPL bandwagon. The Bengaluru-based EV firm has unveiled a multi-year partnership with the new Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Gujarat Titans. As per the agreement, Ather Energy will be the principal partner of the team for IPL 2022, and the company’s logo will be featured on the front of Gujarat Titans' official team jersey. The tenure of the deal was not revealed by the company.

The Gujarat-based franchise is among the two new teams that will make their debut in the IPL this year. The franchise was acquired by the CVC Capital Partners for Rs 5625 crore in the team auction held in October 2021.

Speaking on the partnership, Ather Energy Chief Business Officer Ravneet Singh Phokela said, “Being relative newcomers in our respective fields, what binds us are shared values of fearlessness and positivity, and a hunger to make a difference in our highly competitive environments."

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

Ather is not exactly new to sports sponsorships. The EV maker is the official partner of the Indian Super League (ISL) team Kerala Blasters.

Ather, whose EVs 450X and 450 Plus are popular in cities, hopes to use the scale and reach of IPL to drive awareness and familiarity for the brand as it seeks to expand to its geographic footprint.

“This gives us the opportunity to introduce our scooters to a larger audience and accelerate the adoption of EVs across the country,” Ravneet Singh added.

The Hero MotoCorp-backed electric startup two-wheeler maker plans to increase its annual production capacity to 10 lakh scooters from four lakhs by the end of 2022 and install 5,000 fast chargers across India, develop new products and increase its network to 600 stores over the next three years.

⚡⚡️Titans of the future come together🏏 🏏Thrilled to announce we are principal partners of @gujarat_titans in the #IndianPremierLeague. While they entertain you with electrifying play on the pitch, we will continue to thrill you with an electrifying ride off it! pic.twitter.com/PZANl7fWfnFebruary 15, 2022 See more

Gujarat Titans Chief Operating Officer Colonel Arvinder Singh said, “The blend of youthfulness and strategic thinking that Ather Energy projects resonates with us as a team as we embark on a journey with youthful spirit and determination in mind to make our mark in the league.”

Gujarat Titans will be captained by Hardik Pandya and also picked Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill before the auction. In the auction, the franchise bought 21 players, including Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson and Jason Roy.

